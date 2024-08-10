Preseason Week 1 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Saturday's games

• Jahan Dotson is in a new role: The Washington Commanders wide receiver is moving to the slot, which could be great for his target share.

• The New York Jets have a new handcuff: Fourth-round rookie Braelon Allen has already worked his way up to second on the depth chart.

•Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

First look at the Commanders' two-man backfield: We can expect the two running backs to rotate this season.

Brian Robinson is the incumbent starter while Washington added Austin Ekeler to replace Antonio Gibson this offseason. Robinson started the game, and Ekeler took his place on the second play of the game.

Washington only used its starters for one drive, so both players are being considered among those starters. The two continued a frequent rotation. Robinson played more snaps on early downs and Ekeler played more late-down snaps. This included both players taking snaps when the team was within five yards of the end zone. Ultimately, rookie Jayden Daniels scored a three-yard rushing touchdown to end the drive.

If this is how the split continues in the regular season, Robinson would be a borderline fantasy starter with most of the rushing attempts. Ekeler will struggle to be a consistent fantasy running back unless he ends up with a high target share or Robinson suffers an injury. Both will suffer if Daniels keeps sniping short rushing touchdowns from them.

Jahan Dotson’s role change: Dotson was the Commanders' primary slot receiver with the starters.

Dotson played 28% of his snaps from the slot as a rookie and 39% last season while Curtis Samuel was Washington's primary slot receiver. Samuel is now with the Buffalo Bills, leaving the slot role open in Washington.

The Commanders started with Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown out wide and Dotson in the slot. Olamide Zaccheaus later replaced Brown for a few plays on the drive, and despite Zaccheaus being a primary slot receiver in recent seasons, Dotson was still in the slot with Zaccheaus out wide.

This could be huge for his fantasy value. New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was the Arizona Cardinals‘ head coach from 2019-2022. During that time, Cardinals wide receivers in the slot caught 434 passes, which was second-most among teams in that time. Most teams in the top five had one clear slot receiver during that time while the Cardinals had Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore.

The only concern is after the first drive, multiple starters stopped playing, but Dotson continued — likely because this is a new role for him. This is also bad news for anyone who expected Luke McCaffrey to have a major role with the Commanders this season.

Braelon Allen is already the Breece Hall handcuff: The fourth-round rookie is already second on the depth chart.

The Jets rested their starters for this game, but Allen was the first running back on the field. It’s fairly common for mid-to-late-round rookie running backs to be far down the depth chart this early in the preseason. This included fellow fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, who is currently fifth on the depth chart for the division rival Miami Dolphins.

Allen isn’t expected to have much standalone value this season, as Hall played in over 70% of New York's offensive snaps each of the last three games last season. However, if Hall suffers an injury at any point this season, Allen should be a fantasy starter.

Miscellaneous Notes

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Table Notes