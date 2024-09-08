NFL Week 1 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Bijan Robinson dominates the Atlanta Falcons backfield: The Falcons gave the ball to Robinson early and often, leading him to over 20 touches in the first three quarters.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Bijan Robinson : 18 carries, 68 yards, 5 receptions, 43 receiving yards

George Pickens : 6 receptions, 85 yards

James Conner : 16 carries, 50 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 33 receiving yards

James Cook : 19 carries, 71 yards, 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s quiet debut: Harrison only caught one pass for four yards, but it wasn’t for a lack of playing time.

Harrison only left the field for six plays — four of which were run plays. The only time Harrison was off the field was for some of the three tight-end sets.

He was the clear X receiver for the game. The Cardinals had a very straightforward plan at wide receiver, with Harrison, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch all playing at least 32 of the 33 snaps out of 11 personnel. Harrison played all 16 snaps in 12 personnel while Wilson played 13 of those 16.

Harrison should remain in fantasy starting lineups going forward despite this slow start. While Dortch led the team in receptions and receiving yards, it’s hard for someone to be a consistent fantasy starter while only playing in three-receiver sets. Still, in deeper leagues where some slot-only receivers are on fantasy rosters, he should also be on a fantasy roster.

Curtis Samuel is the current odd man out of the wide receiver rotation: Samuel only ran nine pass routes for the Bills.

The Bills used a heavy rotation of wide receivers throughout the game, with no one playing over 75% of Buffalo's offensive snaps, but in 11 personnel, it was primarily Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir on the field. In 12 personnel, it was primarily Coleman and Hollins.

In general, Samuel was only a backup to Shakir while Marquez Valdes-Scantling was generally a backup to Hollins and Coleman, but there were plenty of plays where those general rules weren’t followed. Samuel has been dealing with an injury, so it’s possible he can earn more playing time as the year progresses. If that happens, it would likely come at Shakir's expense.

Right now, it appears Coleman would be the most trustworthy wide receiver in the offense after leading the unit in snaps, routes, targets, receptions and receiving yards. Still, it’s also possible a different wide receiver takes the lead each week.

Dalton Kincaid’s snaps expand but targets don’t: Kincaid plays a career high in snaps with Dawson Knox also playing.

Kincaid played 83.6% of Buffalo's offensive snaps, which is a mark he’s only hit twice before in Weeks 8 and 9 last season when Knox was out due to injury.

The Bills were rotating their tight ends a little bit more early in the game, which included some pass plays out of 11 personnel where Knox was on the field and Kincaid wasn’t, but in the second half, Kincaid played 36 of a possible 39 snaps. The only problem is Kincaid was only targeted twice, catching one pass for 11 yards.

Luckily his playing time doesn’t seem to be a concern, but it’s possible the Bills' commitment to the run game could be concerning.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Bills running back rotation was very similar to late last season with James Cook as the general early-down back while Ty Johnson was the third-down back. The roles are a little less black and white than most teams. Ray Davis was primarily given opportunities early in the third quarter and doesn’t seem to be a major part of the offense yet.

The Cardinals' running back rotation was also very similar to last season. James Conner was the early-down back who also took the two-minute drill, while Emari Demercado was the primary third-down back. Trey Benson played most of the snaps on the third drive of the game, and that was Benson’s only offensive playing time.

Cardinals rookie wide receiver Xavier Weaver was ruled out on Friday due to an oblique injury after not practicing all week.

Tony Pollard : 16 carries, 82 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 12 receiving yards

D.J. Moore : 5 receptions, 35 yards, 1 carry, 14 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson : 25 carries, 120 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 6 receiving yards

Zack Moss : 9 carries, 44 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 17 receiving yards

Rhamondre Stevenson finally sees the feature role again: Stevenson’s playing time was about what everyone expected from him last season.

Stevenson played nearly 80% of New England's offensive snaps, which is more than he played in any single game last season and a mark he only hit five times in 2022. He was the primary running back in every situation. The only situation he was in danger of fully losing was third downs, as that was Antonio Gibson’s role all of last season. Throughout the preseason, it was clear that Stevenson was ahead, but we couldn’t know how far ahead until this game.

Stevenson was already at a point where he was a fantasy starter just based on how many backfields were viewed as committees, but now people can more comfortably put Stevenson in starting lineups going forward. Gibson can remain on benches in leagues where most backup running backs are rostered, but it would take an injury to Stevenson for Gibson to have any fantasy value.

Patriots wide receiver rotation continues to evolve: The Patriots used a four-man rotation where no one was a clear lead wide receiver.

New England tried out several wide receivers throughout the preseason but simplified things with a four-man rotation in this game. In 11 personnel, the primary wide receiver group was Tyquan Thornton, Ja’Lynn Polk and Demario Douglas. Outside of 11 personnel, the Patriots ran some 12 personnel and some 13 with a sixth offensive linemen instead of a third tight end. K.J. Osborn was the primary wide receiver in this group.

One main difference from the preseason is Osborn and Polk were together on the field more frequently. Typically, only Tyquan Thornton or someone like Jalen Reagor or Javon Baker would be the X receiver, but they were more OK with other wide receivers taking the X role. Douglas also never played outside of 11 personnel in the preseason, and he played four-of-25 snaps outside of 11 in this game.

Ideally, Polk can take a higher percentage of snaps over time, potentially leading this group in offensive snaps as early as next week.

Zack Moss is the clear leader in the Bengals backfield: Moss was the Bengals' primary running back in every situation.

Cincinnati’s backfield was a bit of an unknown after Moss missed all of training camp and was expected to be the starter, but all of the training camp hype was around Brown. The two had been early-down backs during their career, so anything was possible for this game.

On early downs, it was close to a 50/50 split, but Moss played in clear passing situations as well as short-yardage situations. The Bengals offense didn’t play very well in this game, leading to an OK game from Moss. Assuming Cincinnati can turn this around, Moss could become a consistent fantasy starter. In shallow leagues, it would be OK to drop Brown. Considering the 50/50 split on early downs, there is still a chance Brown can earn more playing time as the season progresses.

Bengals adjust without Tee Higgins: Higgins missed this game due to a hamstring injury while Ja’Marr Chase was reportedly on a snap count.

While Chase didn’t play as much as usual, it was only by a couple of snaps. He was still the clear leader among the Bengals receivers, doubling everyone else in terms of both receptions and receiving yards.

Andrei Iosivas replaced Higgins as the Bengals' other ever-down wide receiver, while Trenton Irwin took over the slot role. While Jermaine Burton made several big plays throughout the preseason, he only played four offensive snaps and ran one route in this game. It’s possible he could be a gameday inactive once Higgins is back and healthy.

In general, the wide receivers outside of Chase and Higgins should be avoided. If the backups couldn’t take advantage of this matchup, then they can’t be trusted in future games.

Mike Gesicki only plays a fraction of routes: Gesicki caught three passes but is unlikely to be a viable fantasy option this season.

Gesicki only played on 14-of-36 snaps in 11 personnel, and all 14 of his plays were passing plays. Drew Sample played most of the 11 personnel snaps in run situations, but that also led to Sample taking some pass routes. Tanner Hudson also played six snaps out of 11 personnel — all were pass plays.

Gesicki also only played in three-of-14 snaps in 12 personnel. Erick All joined Sample on most plays out of that personnel grouping. This led Gesicki to only play 35% of Cincinnati's offensive snaps, which isn’t nearly enough to be a fantasy starter. This was supposed to be a game where Gesicki could shine in terms of playing time without Higgins. While he almost caught an amazing touchdown, he simply won’t get enough opportunities to score fantasy points to be worth having him on your fantasy roster.

Miscellaneous Notes

Hunter Henry missed all of the preseason but was back to being a clear starter for the Patriots. He played 84% of New England's offensive snaps, which is a mark he only hit four times last season. He can be a fantasy backup with this playing time and a borderline starter if the offense improves.

Rookie Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker was a healthy inactive for this game.

Joe Mixon : 30 carries, 159 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards

Alec Pierce : 3 receptions, 125 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyreek Hill : 7 receptions, 130 yards, 1 touchdown

De’Von Achane : 10 carries, 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 receptions, 75 receiving yards

Aaron Jones : 14 carries, 94 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson : 4 receptions, 59 yards, 1 touchdown

Table Notes