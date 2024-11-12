Why your NFL team won, lost in Week 10

• Lamar Jackson outduels Joe Burrow: Jackson has been on a tear again in 2024 and was the key factor in the Ravens' Week 10 win.

• The Chiefs continue to find ways to win: A game-winning field goal block was enough to keep the Chiefs undefeated.

Why the Ravens won: The Ravens defense came up with the big moments when they mattered, even if it was a less-than-desirable performance, but it was the greatness of Lamar Jackson that again carried Baltimore. Jackson completed 19-of-23 pass attempts for 250 yards and four touchdown passes from a clean pocket, earning an elite 90.0 overall grade.

Why the Bengals lost: The Bengals pressured Jackson 22 times on Thursday night but didn’t manage to sack the Ravens quarterback once. Their inability to finish the job and bring down the slippery Jackson was costly. Jackson was able to continually extend drives and keep plays alive by avoiding the pressure. Pressures are great, but Jackson is one of one, and the Bengals needed more disruption.

Why the Panthers won: Chuba Hubbard has been the team’s MVP through the 2024 season and was the decisive factor in Germany. The freshly paid running back carried the ball 28 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while forcing six missed tackles and adding four rushes of over 10 yards. Hubbard earned a 75.1 rushing grade and helped carry the Panthers to their second straight win.

Why the Giants lost: It was another bad day at the office for Daniel Jones, and the Giants quarterback just isn’t handling pressure well. Jones was pressured on 35.7% of his dropbacks and completed just 27.3% of his passes for 38 yards and an average of 3.8 yards per attempt, earning a 50.8 passing grade.

Why the Bills won: The Bills won the turnover battle against the Colts, forcing Joe Flacco into three interceptions and a lost fumble. Taron Johnson turned one of those interceptions into an early pick-six and earned a 90.7 coverage grade. The Buffalo defense was a nightmare all day for Flacco, pressuring him 13 times and sacking him four times.

Why the Colts lost: Flacco was only pressured on 28.2% of his dropbacks, but he was sacked on four of his 11 pressured dropbacks and threw two interceptions in a pressured pocket, recording a 48.2 passing grade. He wasn’t able to escape the pressure in the pocket and succumbed to bad decision-making as a result.

Why the Saints won: Derek Carr dialed up the deep ball against the Falcons to great effect. Carr completed 2-of-3 attempts of 20-plus yards for 107 yards and a touchdown, earning a 99.9 deep passing grade. It was his connection with new receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that proved to be the difference, as Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns to post a 91.7 receiving grade.

Why the Falcons lost: The Falcons' lack of pass rush reared its head again in the loss. Carr was pressured just seven times and wasn’t sacked once. The Saints quarterback had a clean pocket to work from on 74.1% of his dropbacks and wasn’t rushed into his throws or reads often at all. That lack of aggression in a pass rush makes everything harder.

Why the Chiefs won: The Chiefs defense forced Bo Nix to carry the load on his shoulders by completely shutting down the running game. The Broncos carried the ball 23 times as a team for 78 yards, averaging just 3.4 yards per attempt. The Chiefs defense was sound in its run fits too, generating 15 stops against the run and missing just one tackle. That’s a good defensive performance.

Why the Broncos lost: The Broncos were in this game the entire way, holding the Super Bowl champions to a tough and close affair, but they dropped the buck with special teams — specifically on field goals. Wil Lutz missed a 60-yarder to end the first half, which can be forgiven, but there are potentially four players who could have blocked the potential game-winner from Lutz, who earned a 56.4 grade.

Why the Steelers won: The Steelers defense did a great job of holding Jayden Daniels in check. Daniels was pressured on 29.7% of his dropbacks and completed just 1-of-8 passes under pressure for 28 yards, notching a 64.6 passing grade. What’s more is that the Steelers kept Daniels in the pocket for most of the game. He had zero scrambles, and Pittsburgh hampering his mobility and ability to extend plays helped it to victory.

Why the Commanders lost: Simply put, mistakes cost the Commanders in this game. The offside penalty on fourth-and-1 to kill the game was the pivotal moment, but Washington struggled to wrap up ball-carriers in the run game: The Commanders missed 10 missed tackles against the run and had 14 in the entire game. The defense had six players with at least two missed tackles, too.



San Francisco 49ers 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Why the 49ers won: The Buccaneers dialed up the blitz against Brock Purdy, blitzing him on 64.3% of his dropbacks, and the 49ers quarterback responded. When blitzed, Purdy completed 81.8% of his pass attempts for 274 yards and two touchdowns, recording a 75.1 overall grade and adding two big-time throws. Sunday was a strong performance from Purdy against a Buccaneers defense trying to muddy the waters.

Why the Buccaneers lost: The Buccaneers just couldn’t stop the 49ers’ playmakers from making plays, with its secondary particularly struggling. Zyon McCollum, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr. all earned sub-50.0 coverage grades, while the Buccaneers defense allowed 353 passing yards as a team.

Why the Vikings won: The Vikings ran 39 more offensive plays than the Jaguars, and that sheer volume allowed them to eat up the clock. The Vikings had the ball for 42:19 compared to the Jaguars’ 17:41; the offense was able to accumulate 169 yards on the ground, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. Aaron Jones led the way with 88 yards on 17 attempts, posting a 66.8 rushing grade and forcing two missed tackles.

Why the Jaguars lost: Jacksonville played the Vikings close, but backup quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t handle the relentless blitz. The Vikings blitzed Jones on 55.6% of his dropbacks, but Jones completed 58.3% of such pass attempts for 40 yards while throwing two interceptions, recording a 42.5 passing grade as well as getting sacked three times. The Vikings' not-so-secret weapon continues to foil.

Why the Patriots won: The Patriots defense stepped up. New England pressured Caleb Williams 23 total times and had a season-high eight sacks in the process. Anfernee Jennings and Keion White led the way with a combined 12 pressures and three sacks, while seven Patriots defenders racked up a sack in the game. They got pressure from everyone.

Why the Bears lost: Williams has struggled to push the ball downfield in 2024, but Sunday was different. Williams attempted 30 passes in the game, but just four of those pass attempts went 10 or more yards — and he completed zero of them. The Patriots defense did well to condense the Bears' passing attack, but even the lack of action in the intermediate area of the field is a concern.

Why the Chargers won: Justin Herbert has been near-perfect over the last few weeks, carrying this Chargers offense. Herbert especially excelled in a clean pocket against the Titans, completing 12-of-14 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown while securing a 91.6 passing grade and adding two big-time throws. He’s been unstoppable.

Why the Titans lost: The Chargers defense ran riot, sacking Will Levis seven times on Sunday. Levis was pressured on 42.4% of his dropbacks, with the Titans’ pass protection allowing 11 total pressures and four sacks. Those other three times, Levis held on to the ball too long and forced himself into trouble. Regardless of the blame, those sacks were driver-killers.

Why the Eagles won: Jalen Hurts was sacked five times by the Cowboys defense and fumbled the ball once when pressured, but he was wholly positive under duress. Hurts completed 7-of-11 pass attempts when pressured for 115 yards and two touchdowns, adding three big-time throws and earning a 76.6 overall grade. Week 10 proved another strong performance from the Eagles quarterback.

Why the Cowboys lost: The Cowboys just didn’t look like a functional offense without Dak Prescott, but the game plan didn’t make it easy for Cooper Rush. The Cowboys ran play-action on just 16.7% of Rush’s dropbacks. Moreover, the backup looked shell-shocked when pressured, recording a 29.3 overall grade and completing 37.5% of his passes. It’s going to be a long second half of the season in Dallas.

Why the Cardinals won: Kyler Murray was on a tear against the Jets, earning an 80.3 overall grade while completing 91.7% of his pass attempts for 266 yards and averaging 11.1 yards per attempt. Murray was seeing the field incredibly well against the beleaguered Jets defense and was aided by an offensive line that allowed just six pressures.

Why the Jets lost: The Cardinals defense made enough plays to hold the Jets offense down, but the lack of aggression on offense just crushed New York. Aaron Rodgers attempted just six throws of at least 10 yards and had just one completion of more than seven yards. That’s simply not good enough.

Why the Lions won: The Lions defense showed up when it needed to. The Detroit offense wasn’t moving the chains well, and Jared Goff couldn’t stop throwing interceptions, but the Lions’ pass rush got after C.J. Stroud, pressuring him 22 times and sacking him four times. Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal combined for 13 pressures, providing a heck of an interior push at times.

Why the Texans lost: Goff struggled, throwing a career-high five interceptions, but he escaped the game without being sacked. The Texans' pass rush, which has impressed this season, had just 10 total pressures in the game and failed to bring Goff down as Will Anderson Jr. was sidelined. That extra wrinkle could have been pivotal.

