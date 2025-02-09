The Ultimate Super Bowl 59 Guide: Betting picks, matchups, scheme analysis, key players and more

Super Bowl 59 is here, and PFF has got you covered from every angle.
Whether you're looking for betting insights, in-depth matchup breakdowns, scheme analysis or the highest-graded players on the field, this is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before kickoff.
With expert analysis, key stats, and must-read storylines, consider this your ultimate guide to the biggest game of the season.
GAME PREVIEWS
- Real-time PFF grading for Super Bowl 59 — see the game like never before
- Storylines, matchups to watch, betting picks and more
- Must-know stats and storylines ahead of Eagles vs. Chiefs
- Ranking all 38 Super Bowl teams since 2006
- What the patterns of Super Bowl 57 can tell us about Super Bowl 59
- Team metrics, QB comparisons, highest-graded players and more
- Keys to victory for Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles
- 5 things we've learned about the Chiefs and Eagles
- Schematic keys for each team that could decide the game
BETTING PICKS
- Super Bowl 59 Betting Notebook
- Super Bowl 59 Best Bets: Back A.J. Brown
- Super Bowl 59: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights
- Super Bowl 59 Betting: Data-driven tackle and sack props
- Super Bowl 59 same-game parlays
- Super Bowl 59 anytime touchdown bets
- Super Bowl 59: Key matchups to exploit for betting success
- Exotic prop bets for Super Bowl 59
- Top starts, sits and sleepers in fantasy football and DFS for Super Bowl 59
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
TEAM & PLAYER DEEP DIVES
- Ranking Eagles, Chiefs at every position group
- Unsung heroes for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs
- Ranking the most impactful rookie Super Bowl performances since 2006
- Joe Thuney answered the call to play LT. Now, the Super Bowl awaits
- What Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts each need to focus on
- Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — the core of the Eagles pass defense
- Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl: A Look at the star tight end's performances
- Examining how Patrick Mahomes performed in his four prior Super Bowls
- Defying the Super Bowl Hangover: The Eagles’ path back to the big game
- Saquon Barkley's game-breaking ability is key to Eagles' Super Bowl Hopes
- Chris Jones' versatility could give the Eagles fits in the Super Bowl