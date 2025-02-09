Super Bowl 59 Best Bets: Back A.J. Brown to put up a big receiving line

The NFL season reaches its climax as Super Bowl 59 is upon us, bringing a rematch of two years ago. In this article, we’ll analyze the on-field interactions between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to identify valuable betting angles. For the final time this season, let’s get into it.

A.J. Brown Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

After struggling to be a focal point of the Eagles' offense for several weeks, Brown returned to his typical productive self in the NFC Championship game with eight targets and 96 yards. As we discussed in that week’s article, he was in a perfect position for a big game, as the Commanders play man coverage at one of the higher rates in the league.