All-Super Bowl 59 Team: Travis Kelce, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell and more

We are just a few days away from a Kansas City Chiefs–Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch from two years ago. With a win, the Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

This is PFF’s All-Super Bowl 59 team, highlighting the best players at every position among the two teams.

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

As we’ve learned time and time again, it’s hard to go against Patrick Mahomes when the stakes are at their highest. Following last week’s AFC Championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs' franchise quarterback has an incredible 17-3 career playoff record. Mahomes’ game this year has been less about taking shots downfield (career-low 6.9-yard average target depth) and more about methodically moving the ball while avoiding turnovers (career-low 17 turnover-worthy plays).

RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s hard to envision Barkley’s first year in Philadelphia going any better than it did. He became just the ninth running back in history to join the 2,000-yard club on the ground and has shown no signs of slowing down this postseason. The All-Pro back has run for 442 yards in three playoff games this year, 316 of which (71.4%) have come after contact. Barkley will turn 28 years old on Super Bowl Sunday and will look to cap off a special year with another big-time performance.

Saquon Barkley: Career PFF Grades

WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown’s 90.4 PFF overall grade this season ranks fourth among 133 qualifying wide receivers, marking the third time he’s earned a 90.0-plus grade for a season in his career. While he saw fewer targets as Philadelphia leaned into its run game, he’s an elite playmaker at the position and coming off a strong performance in the NFC Championship game, catching six of eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown.

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Like Brown, Smith’s production, at times, was hurt due to a lack of volume in the passing game. Despite that, Smith is a top-20 wide receiver in PFF overall grade (80.9). The fourth-year pro out of Alabama leads the NFL in catch rate this year, bringing in 80 of 96 targets thrown his way (83.3%).

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce’s 72.7 PFF overall grade this season is a career low but still ranks 12th out of 75 qualifying tight ends. He has a knack for coming up big when the Chiefs need him most, particularly in Super Bowls, where he’s caught 31 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns in his four previous appearances. His best game of the season was in the divisional round against the Houston Texans (91.0), against whom he caught seven of eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown.

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Mailata was a top-10 offensive tackle in PFF overall grade from 2021 to 2023 but took his game to another level this season. The former rugby star has earned a 95.2 PFF overall grade, the highest of any player in the league, regardless of position. He is an absolute mauler in the run game, paving the way for Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard season on the ground. He is just as dominant in pass protection, allowing only 18 pressures across 497 pass-blocking snaps.

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Like Mailata, Dickerson played well over his first few years in the league but had a career year in 2024. The former second-round pick ranks fourth out of 77 qualifying guards with an 82.3 PFF overall grade this season. He is most impressive in run blocking, where his 83.5 PFF grade is a significant improvement over his previous career high of 71.2 set in 2021.

C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Still just 25 years old, Humphrey has not only established himself as the anchor to the Chiefs’ offensive line but also as the premier center in the NFL. His 92.3 PFF overall grade this season ranks first among centers, his third time accomplishing the feat in four NFL seasons. The former Oklahoma Sooner has allowed just seven pressures (zero sacks) across 780 pass-blocking snaps.

Creed Humphrey: 2024 PFF Grades

RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith boasts a career-high 75.3 PFF overall grade this season and has not allowed a sack across 780 pass-blocking snaps. Kansas City found a gem in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft; Smith has graded no lower than 72.3 and has played at least 1,230 snaps in all four years as a pro. He will command big bucks on the open market, as he is PFF’s No. 2-ranked free agent heading into the offseason.

RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

In Johnson and Mailata, the Eagles have the clear best tackle duo in the NFL. Not surprisingly, no team trusted its tackles more in pass protection than Philadelphia, whose duo ranked first and second in “island rate” (no help from guards, running backs or tight ends). Johnson has allowed just 12 pressures and zero sacks across 542 pass-blocking snaps this season, putting up a zero in the sack column for the third time in the past four years.

EDGE: Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith broke out in a big way in his sophomore season, ranking 25th out of 119 qualifying edge defenders with a 74.4 PFF grade. His playing time steadily increased over the course of the year. He has played no fewer than 39 snaps in any game since Week 12 and is averaging nearly 60 per game in the playoffs.

EDGE: George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis often flies under the radar on one of the best defenses in the NFL. He has generated 73 pressures this year and has been a difference-maker in the playoffs, accounting for 12 pressures and three sacks over the two games leading up to the Super Bowl.

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

For the second time in the past three years, Jones is the highest-graded interior defender in the NFL (90.4 overall). The six-time All-Pro has generated 85 pressures and owns a top-10 pass-rush win rate (18.8%).

DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Carter also earned All-Pro honors this year in just his second NFL season. The 23-year-old ranks fourth among 101 qualifying interior defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (84.9). He enters the Super Bowl on a high note, generating 20 pressures across the Eagles' three playoff victories.

LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Baun was an easy choice for PFF's “Breakout Player of the Year” award this season. After four uneventful years with New Orleans in which he averaged just 171 snaps per season, Baun signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Eagles worth $3.5 million. He owns an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade, ranking first among 84 qualifying linebackers while leading the best defense in the NFL.

LB: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

Chenal was one of the best defenders in the NFL against the run this year. His 90.2 PFF run-defense grade ranks fourth out of 86 qualifying linebackers. He is a strong tackler, having missed just three on the season.

CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

McDuffie was neck and neck with Patrick Surtain II as the top cornerback in the NFL this season. The third-year pro out of Washington led the league in PFF’s newly introduced Advanced Coverage Grade and Lockdown Rate metrics in the regular season.

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell's outstanding rookie season has him ranked sixth among 116 qualifying cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (79.0). Including the playoffs, he has allowed a catch on just 54.9% of targets thrown his way and has notched a combined 12 interceptions and pass breakups.

S: Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid is enjoying the best season of his seven-year career in 2024, earning a 77.7 PFF overall grade while recording top-15 marks among safeties in coverage grade and run-defense grade. His 8.3% missed tackle percentage is his lowest since his rookie year in 2018.

Gardner-Johnson is also capping a career year in his second stint with the Eagles. He is tied for third in the NFL with six interceptions, and his 83.1 PFF coverage grade ranks sixth out of 96 qualifying safeties.