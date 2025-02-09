Super Bowl 59 Preview: Storylines, matchups to watch, betting picks and more

Super Bowl 59 is fast approaching, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set for a highly anticipated rematch at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

With the Chiefs aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive championship and the Eagles seeking redemption, this showdown promises compelling storylines, key matchups and intriguing betting angles. Here's an in-depth look at what to watch for in this year's championship game.

Storyline of the game: A Super Bowl 57 rematch stands in the way of a Chiefs three-peat

The stage is set. After months of hard-fought battles, only one team will emerge victorious and claim the Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City has become a fixture on the sport’s biggest stage thanks to its ability to thrive in high-pressure moments. The Chiefs have secured 11 wins in one-score games this season, with six decided on the final play.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia turned a slow September into a dominant run, rattling off 10 consecutive wins to establish itself as one of the NFC’s elite. The Eagles play a physical, old-school brand of football, leaning on a relentless rushing attack and an aggressive, swarming defense.

While these teams don’t meet often, they are well acquainted with the pressure of football’s grandest occasion. Super Bowl 59 marks a rematch of Super Bowl 57, a thrilling showdown that saw Kansas City capture its second championship in four years. In that game, Philadelphia took a 24-14 lead into halftime, but Mahomes and company battled back, eventually tying the score at 35 late in the fourth quarter. A last-second field goal as time expired ultimately sealed the Chiefs' victory.

This time, the stakes are even higher. Kansas City has already made history as the first back-to-back champions to return to the Super Bowl the following season. Now, the Chiefs have their sights set on an even greater feat — becoming the first franchise to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in three consecutive seasons.

Still, the Eagles will not be backing down from the chance to spoil the Chiefs’ historic pursuit. This time, they are fueled by one of the most impactful free-agent signings in NFL history—Saquon Barkley—who is coming off a remarkable 2,000-yard season.

And that’s without even mentioning Philadelphia’s vaunted defense, which led the NFL with a 91.1 overall grade—more than 11 points higher than the next highest-graded unit. That next-highest-graded defense? None other than the Kansas City Chiefs' own.

Matchups to watch: Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie vs. Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Super Bowl 59 features a marquee matchup on the outside between PFF All-Pros, a battle that could be pivotal in determining which franchise hoists the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.

A.J. Brown has had a relatively quiet postseason, totaling just nine receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown across Philadelphia’s three playoff matchups, with the vast majority of his production coming during the NFC Championship Game. However, he remains one of the NFL’s premier receiving weapons, having posted the third-highest PFF receiving grade (91.0) at the position. Brown is especially dangerous as a downfield target. He has tallied 37 receptions of 15 or more yards while averaging 2.69 yards per route run — the third-best mark among receivers with at least 100 routes.

Trent McDuffie is more than up for the challenge. The third-year cornerback transitioned from the slot to the outside this season, exceeding all expectations. During the regular season, McDuffie earned the highest advanced coverage grade (7.419) in the NFL, proving he has the skill set to go toe-to-toe with Brown.

Saquon Barkley: Career rushing statistics

Betting trends

It’s no surprise that oddsmakers set this year’s Super Bowl with a razor-thin 1.5-point spread. Kansas City has won an NFL-record 17 consecutive one-score games dating back to last season, including six this year decided on the final play. However, that hasn’t translated to a strong record against the spread, as the Chiefs have covered just 47.4% of the time this season. That said, many of those spreads featured sizable margins—Kansas City was favored by three or fewer points just five times this year, covering in all five instances.

On the other sideline, Philadelphia has been one of the most reliable teams in betting markets, boasting a top-five cover rate (65%) in the NFL this season. Despite playing 20 games this year, the Eagles have been underdogs just three times—covering in each instance and winning outright every time.

Mahomes has a reputation for elevating his game in the postseason, boasting a 14-6 career record against the spread in playoff action. That includes Super Bowl 57, in which the Chiefs won outright as one-point underdogs against the Eagles. Kansas City has also fared well in betting markets on the sport’s biggest stage, holding a 3-1 ATS record in Super Bowls with Mahomes under center.

While that may seem daunting for Eagles bettors, history could favor them. Over the past 20 years, underdogs have covered 14 times, including in each of the last four Super Bowls.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 21.5 carries (-104)

Barkley is undoubtedly the engine that powers the Eagles' offense. Their ground-heavy approach has led to a massive workload for the star running back, who has logged 66 carries this postseason — putting him on pace to set the PFF-era record for most playoff carries by a running back. He needs just 19 more to claim the top spot.

Philadelphia has leaned heavily on Barkley down the stretch, feeding him 21 or more carries in seven of his last 10 games since Week 11. He fell short of that mark in the NFC Championship Game, primarily due to the blowout nature of the game. However, with Super Bowl 59 expected to be a much tighter contest, Barkley figures to be a central piece of the Eagles' game plan once again.

Pair that with Barkley being on the verge of history — just 30 yards away from breaking the NFL’s all-time record for total rushing yards in a single postseason, set by Terrell Davis during Denver’s Super Bowl run in 1998 — and all signs point to a big day for the Eagles' star back.

Additional News:

Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson (knee) and Cam Jurgens (back) returned to practice as full participants early in the week.

However, defensive interior standout Jalen Carter is dealing with an illness that has been making its way through the Eagles' locker room.

Meanwhile, Kansas City enters Super Bowl LIX well-rested and largely healthy, with only one player listed as limited on the injury report—wide receiver Skyy Moore, who was activated off injured reserve last week.