All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Ranking the most impactful rookie Super Bowl performances in the PFF era

2NNXMC0 TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Rookie Tristan Wirfs (78) of the Buccaneers lines up during the Super Bowl LV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman
  • Offensive linemen control the top half of the best performances: The Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs in 2020 and the Ravens' Kelechi Osemele in 2012 put together excellent Super Bowl efforts.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

NFL rosters are primarily built through the draft, and the best teams tend to feature high-level rookies. Each year, a handful of those players get to make their impact felt on football’s biggest stage with excellent performances in the Super Bowl.

Through the lens of PFF data, we’ll examine some of the most impactful rookie Super Bowl performances since 2006.

1. T Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in 2020, was tasked with protecting Tom Brady in his first season as Tampa Bay carried championship expectations. He became an instant star, and his 91.7 PFF overall grade in Super Bowl 55 is the highest recorded by an offensive rookie in a Super Bowl. Wirfs allowed just one pressure in pass protection that night while earning an elite 93.2 PFF run-defense grade against Kansas City.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.