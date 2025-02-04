Ranking the most impactful rookie Super Bowl performances in the PFF era

Offensive linemen control the top half of the best performances: The Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs in 2020 and the Ravens' Kelechi Osemele in 2012 put together excellent Super Bowl efforts.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

NFL rosters are primarily built through the draft, and the best teams tend to feature high-level rookies. Each year, a handful of those players get to make their impact felt on football’s biggest stage with excellent performances in the Super Bowl.

Through the lens of PFF data, we’ll examine some of the most impactful rookie Super Bowl performances since 2006.

Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in 2020, was tasked with protecting Tom Brady in his first season as Tampa Bay carried championship expectations. He became an instant star, and his 91.7 PFF overall grade in Super Bowl 55 is the highest recorded by an offensive rookie in a Super Bowl. Wirfs allowed just one pressure in pass protection that night while earning an elite 93.2 PFF run-defense grade against Kansas City.