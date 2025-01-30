Saquon Barkley's game-breaking ability is key to the Eagles' Super Bowl Hopes

Game-breaking ability: Saquon Barkley’s explosiveness on the ground has been unmatched this season. Through conference championship weekend, he leads the league with 54 runs of 10 or more yards.

Saquon Barkley’s explosiveness on the ground has been unmatched this season. Through conference championship weekend, he leads the league with 54 runs of 10 or more yards. Historic numbers: Since PFF began charting data in 2006, Barkley’s seven runs of 60 or more yards are the most ever recorded in a single season.

Since PFF began charting data in 2006, Barkley's seven runs of 60 or more yards are the most ever recorded in a single season.

As the Philadelphia Eagles took the field for their first offensive snap of the NFC Championship clash against the Washington Commanders, it didn’t take long for a familiar sight to unfold. With the ball at their own 40-yard line, they handed it off to running back Saquon Barkley, who found the end zone on a 60-yard score just moments later.

It’s been a common theme in the playoffs, with the Eagles running back scoring a 60-plus-yard touchdown run in all three of his playoff games this season. His game-breaking ability is a key reason the Eagles have their shot at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Saquon Barkley: Career rushing statistics

Barkley’s explosiveness on the ground has been unmatched this season. Through conference championship weekend, he leads the league with 54 runs of 10 or more yards, and the numbers only become more impressive as the distance increases.

He’s tallied 13 runs of 30-plus yards, two more than Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, and 10 runs of 40-plus yards, four more than any other player. Runs of 50 or more yards? Barkley has nine, while no other player in the NFL has more than three.

Adding to the historic nature of his season, Barkley’s seven touchdowns on runs of 60-plus yards, including the playoffs, outnumber the combined total of 10 for the rest of the league.

These aren’t just dominant numbers for 2024—they’re historic. Since PFF began charting data in 2006, Barkley’s seven runs of 60 or more yards are the most ever recorded in a single season.

Runs of 60 or more yards in a single season (2006-24, postseason included)

Player Team Season No. Saquon Barkley Giants 2024 7 Adrian Peterson Vikings 2012 5 16 Players Tied Various N/A 3

It helps that he runs behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. All five of the Eagles’ starting offensive linemen earned a PFF run-blocking grade above 70.0 during the 2024 season, including the playoffs. Combine those factors, and you get one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in NFL history.