Super Bowl 59: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

By Ben Linsey

PFF's “Key Insights” was developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. We’ve debuted a Key Insights hub on PFF’s website for the NFL playoffs, where all key insights can be found by position, with the ability to search by player. 

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. This product has been a work in progress throughout the 2024 season and will continue to evolve into 2025.

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
16553363%
17363451%
18344543%
Wild Card232350%
Divisional101540%
Conference Champ.10856%
TOTAL60057551%
  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 600-575 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 548-509 (52%)

TE DALLAS GOEDERT, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: 60+ RECEIVING YARDS (+132 on FanDuel)

