Super Bowl 59 By The Numbers: Team metrics, QB comparisons, highest-graded players and more

2S9HKEH Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Mark Chichester

Super Bowl 59 is set, and it's time to break down the matchup from every angle. From team metrics and quarterback comparisons to highest-graded players, we dive into the numbers that will define this year’s championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl 59, backed by PFF's data-driven insights.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Team Metrics
  Chiefs Eagles
Power Rank: Overall 2nd 1st
Power Rank: Defense 2nd 1st
Power Rank: Offense 11th 12th
SOS Played 13th 30th
Avg Offensive Snaps 67.5 69.0
% Run Plays 36.5% 50.8%
% Pass Plays 63.5% 49.2%
EPA Per Run -0.10 0.07
EPA Per Pass 0.13 0.11
QB Comparison
Quarterback P. Mahomes J. Hurts
PFF Grade 86.0 79.3
Passer Rating Clean 100.9 118.1
Passer Rating Under Pressure 77.3 68.3
Big-Time Throw % 2.85% 3.23%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.20% 3.23%
Power Rating 7 4
Power Rating Rank 1st 10th
Impact player injuries
Player Team Pos Injury Status Grade Pos. WAR Rank
B. Graham Eagles ED Arm IR-R 78.6 46th
J. Driscoll Eagles G Leg IR 71.3 53rd
K. Gainwell Eagles HB Head Questionable 57.6 54th
R. Rice Chiefs WR Leg IR 85.1 71st
J. Fortson Chiefs TE Leg IR 54 95th
C. Uzomah Eagles TE Torso IR-R 48.3 105th
M. Hardman Jr. Chiefs WR Leg IR 72.8 113th
B. Cupp Chiefs TE Other Out 28.8 139th
M. Tuipulotu Chiefs DI Other IR 47.9 150th
B. Covey Eagles WR Head IR-R 65.4 168th
Betting odds & PFF edge
Betting Odds Current Value
Spread KC -1.5 -110 1%
Moneyline KC -125 0%
O/U u49 -110 0%
Chiefs' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)
Name Team POS Snaps  PFF Grade
Creed Humphrey Chiefs C     1,232 92.3
Chris Jones Chiefs DI       886 90.6
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB     1,221 86.0
Rashee Rice Chiefs WR       155 85.1
Leo Chenal Chiefs LB       497 84.6
Trent McDuffie Chiefs CB     1,132 83.4
Joe Thuney Chiefs G     1,232 80.3
DeAndre Hopkins Chiefs WR       384 79.0
Justin Reid Chiefs S     1,112 78.4
Trey Smith Chiefs G     1,232 76.6
Kareem Hunt Chiefs HB       537 74.3
Mecole Hardman Jr. Chiefs WR       115 74.2
Jaden Hicks Chiefs S       430 73.0
Travis Kelce Chiefs TE     1,039 72.7
Noah Gray Chiefs TE       721 71.8
Jaylen Watson Chiefs CB       433 71.0
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED       953 70.3
Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR       852 69.4
Chamarri Conner Chiefs CB       679 68.0
Samaje Perine Chiefs HB       319 67.6
Marquise Brown Chiefs WR       122 67.6
Drue Tranquill Chiefs LB       902 66.0
Charles Omenihu Chiefs ED       303 65.9
Joshua Williams Chiefs CB       411 64.3
Isiah Pacheco Chiefs HB       253 64.1
Jawaan Taylor Chiefs T     1,209 63.7
Mike Pennel Chiefs DI       365 62.6
Mike Danna Chiefs ED       581 62.6
Nick Bolton Chiefs LB     1,076 62.5
Christian Roland-Wallace Chiefs CB       197 62.3
Felix Anudike-Uzomah Chiefs ED       344 60.7
Malik Herring Chiefs ED       193 60.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster Chiefs WR       483 59.9
Tershawn Wharton Chiefs DI       733 57.1
Bryan Cook Chiefs S     1,056 56.4
Wanya Morris Chiefs T       732 55.5
Nazeeh Johnson Chiefs CB       547 53.9
Justin Watson Chiefs WR       699 53.2
Carson Steele Chiefs HB       210 52.6
Mike Caliendo Chiefs G       354 51.1
Kingsley Suamataia Chiefs T       198 37.8
Derrick Nnadi Chiefs DI       248 37.5
Eagles' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)
Name Team POS Snaps  PFF Grade
Jordan Mailata Eagles T       995 96.4
A.J. Brown Eagles WR       945 90.4
Zack Baun Eagles LB     1,150 90.2
Lane Johnson Eagles T     1,123 89.9
Saquon Barkley Eagles HB       960 88.0
Landon Dickerson Eagles G     1,157 83.6
Cooper DeJean Eagles CB       830 82.0
Oren Burks Eagles LB       322 81.9
DeVonta Smith Eagles WR       971 81.2
Jalen Hurts Eagles QB     1,122 79.8
Brandon Graham Eagles ED       311 78.6
Quinyon Mitchell Eagles CB     1,104 78.4
Jalen Carter Eagles DI     1,026 77.5
Nakobe Dean Eagles LB       880 76.6
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Eagles LB       109 75.5
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles S     1,118 75.4
Nolan Smith Eagles ED       725 74.4
Milton Williams Eagles DI       628 73.5
Dallas Goedert Eagles TE       618 73.3
Mekhi Becton Eagles G     1,097 73.2
Darius Slay Eagles CB       897 72.0
Reed Blankenship Eagles S     1,030 72.0
Josh Sweat Eagles ED       775 71.9
Isaiah Rodgers Eagles CB       413 71.5
Jack Driscoll Eagles G       110 71.3
Jordan Davis Eagles DI       430 70.2
Moro Ojomo Eagles DI       465 70.1
Bryce Huff Eagles ED       298 69.7
Kelee Ringo Eagles CB       127 68.1
Cam Jurgens Eagles C     1,217 67.9
Jalyx Hunt Eagles ED       320 67.1
Kenny Pickett Eagles QB       139 65.5
E.J. Jenkins Eagles TE       106 64.5
Avonte Maddox Eagles CB       352 59.7
Kenneth Gainwell Eagles HB       328 57.6
Thomas Booker IV Eagles DI       172 55.3
Parris Campbell Eagles WR       147 55.0
Grant Calcaterra Eagles TE       849 54.1
Jahan Dotson Eagles WR       786 53.7
C.J. Uzomah Eagles TE       132 51.3
Fred Johnson Eagles T       490 50.3
Johnny Wilson Eagles WR       398 49.8
Jack Stoll Eagles TE       201 48.2
Tristin McCollum Eagles S       257 47.5
Tyler Steen Eagles G       386 42.9

 

