Super Bowl 59 By The Numbers: Team metrics, QB comparisons, highest-graded players and more

Super Bowl 59 is set, and it's time to break down the matchup from every angle. From team metrics and quarterback comparisons to highest-graded players, we dive into the numbers that will define this year’s championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl 59, backed by PFF's data-driven insights.

Team Metrics

Chiefs Eagles Power Rank: Overall 2nd 1st Power Rank: Defense 2nd 1st Power Rank: Offense 11th 12th SOS Played 13th 30th Avg Offensive Snaps 67.5 69.0 % Run Plays 36.5% 50.8% % Pass Plays 63.5% 49.2% EPA Per Run -0.10 0.07 EPA Per Pass 0.13 0.11

QB Comparison

Quarterback P. Mahomes J. Hurts PFF Grade 86.0 79.3 Passer Rating Clean 100.9 118.1 Passer Rating Under Pressure 77.3 68.3 Big-Time Throw % 2.85% 3.23% Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.20% 3.23% Power Rating 7 4 Power Rating Rank 1st 10th

Impact player injuries

Player Team Pos Injury Status Grade Pos. WAR Rank B. Graham Eagles ED Arm IR-R 78.6 46th J. Driscoll Eagles G Leg IR 71.3 53rd K. Gainwell Eagles HB Head Questionable 57.6 54th R. Rice Chiefs WR Leg IR 85.1 71st J. Fortson Chiefs TE Leg IR 54 95th C. Uzomah Eagles TE Torso IR-R 48.3 105th M. Hardman Jr. Chiefs WR Leg IR 72.8 113th B. Cupp Chiefs TE Other Out 28.8 139th M. Tuipulotu Chiefs DI Other IR 47.9 150th B. Covey Eagles WR Head IR-R 65.4 168th

Betting odds & PFF edge

Betting Odds Current Value Spread KC -1.5 -110 1% Moneyline KC -125 0% O/U u49 -110 0%

Chiefs' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)

Eagles' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)