Super Bowl 59 By The Numbers: Team metrics, QB comparisons, highest-graded players and more

Super Bowl 59 is set, and it's time to break down the matchup from every angle. From team metrics and quarterback comparisons to highest-graded players, we dive into the numbers that will define this year’s championship game.
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl 59, backed by PFF's data-driven insights.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Team Metrics
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Power Rank: Overall
|2nd
|1st
|Power Rank: Defense
|2nd
|1st
|Power Rank: Offense
|11th
|12th
|SOS Played
|13th
|30th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|67.5
|69.0
|% Run Plays
|36.5%
|50.8%
|% Pass Plays
|63.5%
|49.2%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.10
|0.07
|EPA Per Pass
|0.13
|0.11
QB Comparison
|Quarterback
|P. Mahomes
|J. Hurts
|PFF Grade
|86.0
|79.3
|Passer Rating Clean
|100.9
|118.1
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|77.3
|68.3
|Big-Time Throw %
|2.85%
|3.23%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|2.20%
|3.23%
|Power Rating
|7
|4
|Power Rating Rank
|1st
|10th
Impact player injuries
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Grade
|Pos. WAR Rank
|B. Graham
|Eagles
|ED
|Arm
|IR-R
|78.6
|46th
|J. Driscoll
|Eagles
|G
|Leg
|IR
|71.3
|53rd
|K. Gainwell
|Eagles
|HB
|Head
|Questionable
|57.6
|54th
|R. Rice
|Chiefs
|WR
|Leg
|IR
|85.1
|71st
|J. Fortson
|Chiefs
|TE
|Leg
|IR
|54
|95th
|C. Uzomah
|Eagles
|TE
|Torso
|IR-R
|48.3
|105th
|M. Hardman Jr.
|Chiefs
|WR
|Leg
|IR
|72.8
|113th
|B. Cupp
|Chiefs
|TE
|Other
|Out
|28.8
|139th
|M. Tuipulotu
|Chiefs
|DI
|Other
|IR
|47.9
|150th
|B. Covey
|Eagles
|WR
|Head
|IR-R
|65.4
|168th
Betting odds & PFF edge
|Betting Odds
|Current
|Value
|Spread
|KC -1.5 -110
|1%
|Moneyline
|KC -125
|0%
|O/U
|u49 -110
|0%
Chiefs' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|POS
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|C
|1,232
|92.3
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|DI
|886
|90.6
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|QB
|1,221
|86.0
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|WR
|155
|85.1
|Leo Chenal
|Chiefs
|LB
|497
|84.6
|Trent McDuffie
|Chiefs
|CB
|1,132
|83.4
|Joe Thuney
|Chiefs
|G
|1,232
|80.3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Chiefs
|WR
|384
|79.0
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|S
|1,112
|78.4
|Trey Smith
|Chiefs
|G
|1,232
|76.6
|Kareem Hunt
|Chiefs
|HB
|537
|74.3
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|Chiefs
|WR
|115
|74.2
|Jaden Hicks
|Chiefs
|S
|430
|73.0
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|1,039
|72.7
|Noah Gray
|Chiefs
|TE
|721
|71.8
|Jaylen Watson
|Chiefs
|CB
|433
|71.0
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|ED
|953
|70.3
|Xavier Worthy
|Chiefs
|WR
|852
|69.4
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|CB
|679
|68.0
|Samaje Perine
|Chiefs
|HB
|319
|67.6
|Marquise Brown
|Chiefs
|WR
|122
|67.6
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|LB
|902
|66.0
|Charles Omenihu
|Chiefs
|ED
|303
|65.9
|Joshua Williams
|Chiefs
|CB
|411
|64.3
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|HB
|253
|64.1
|Jawaan Taylor
|Chiefs
|T
|1,209
|63.7
|Mike Pennel
|Chiefs
|DI
|365
|62.6
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|ED
|581
|62.6
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|LB
|1,076
|62.5
|Christian Roland-Wallace
|Chiefs
|CB
|197
|62.3
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Chiefs
|ED
|344
|60.7
|Malik Herring
|Chiefs
|ED
|193
|60.2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Chiefs
|WR
|483
|59.9
|Tershawn Wharton
|Chiefs
|DI
|733
|57.1
|Bryan Cook
|Chiefs
|S
|1,056
|56.4
|Wanya Morris
|Chiefs
|T
|732
|55.5
|Nazeeh Johnson
|Chiefs
|CB
|547
|53.9
|Justin Watson
|Chiefs
|WR
|699
|53.2
|Carson Steele
|Chiefs
|HB
|210
|52.6
|Mike Caliendo
|Chiefs
|G
|354
|51.1
|Kingsley Suamataia
|Chiefs
|T
|198
|37.8
|Derrick Nnadi
|Chiefs
|DI
|248
|37.5
Eagles' highest-graded players (min. 100 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|POS
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|Jordan Mailata
|Eagles
|T
|995
|96.4
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|945
|90.4
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|LB
|1,150
|90.2
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|T
|1,123
|89.9
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|HB
|960
|88.0
|Landon Dickerson
|Eagles
|G
|1,157
|83.6
|Cooper DeJean
|Eagles
|CB
|830
|82.0
|Oren Burks
|Eagles
|LB
|322
|81.9
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|971
|81.2
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|QB
|1,122
|79.8
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|ED
|311
|78.6
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Eagles
|CB
|1,104
|78.4
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|DI
|1,026
|77.5
|Nakobe Dean
|Eagles
|LB
|880
|76.6
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|Eagles
|LB
|109
|75.5
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|S
|1,118
|75.4
|Nolan Smith
|Eagles
|ED
|725
|74.4
|Milton Williams
|Eagles
|DI
|628
|73.5
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|TE
|618
|73.3
|Mekhi Becton
|Eagles
|G
|1,097
|73.2
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|897
|72.0
|Reed Blankenship
|Eagles
|S
|1,030
|72.0
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|ED
|775
|71.9
|Isaiah Rodgers
|Eagles
|CB
|413
|71.5
|Jack Driscoll
|Eagles
|G
|110
|71.3
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|DI
|430
|70.2
|Moro Ojomo
|Eagles
|DI
|465
|70.1
|Bryce Huff
|Eagles
|ED
|298
|69.7
|Kelee Ringo
|Eagles
|CB
|127
|68.1
|Cam Jurgens
|Eagles
|C
|1,217
|67.9
|Jalyx Hunt
|Eagles
|ED
|320
|67.1
|Kenny Pickett
|Eagles
|QB
|139
|65.5
|E.J. Jenkins
|Eagles
|TE
|106
|64.5
|Avonte Maddox
|Eagles
|CB
|352
|59.7
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|HB
|328
|57.6
|Thomas Booker IV
|Eagles
|DI
|172
|55.3
|Parris Campbell
|Eagles
|WR
|147
|55.0
|Grant Calcaterra
|Eagles
|TE
|849
|54.1
|Jahan Dotson
|Eagles
|WR
|786
|53.7
|C.J. Uzomah
|Eagles
|TE
|132
|51.3
|Fred Johnson
|Eagles
|T
|490
|50.3
|Johnny Wilson
|Eagles
|WR
|398
|49.8
|Jack Stoll
|Eagles
|TE
|201
|48.2
|Tristin McCollum
|Eagles
|S
|257
|47.5
|Tyler Steen
|Eagles
|G
|386
|42.9