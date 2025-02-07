Saquon Barkley is too pricey: Barkley is the most expensive DFS player in FanDuel tournaments by $2,000. He will need to well outscore every other player in Super Bowl LIX, including both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to be worth his hefty cost.



The 2024 season is almost over but there is still one more game to enjoy some fantasy football fun. Get your DFS lineups submitted to enjoy Super Bowl LIX to the fullest! And I can help you make the best lineup! Below you can find my top fire (best) and ice (worst) fantasy plays for Super Bowl LIX.

Note: FanDuel Super Bowl contests have five “flex” spots, including one “MVP” spot which gives you 1.5x the points that player scores. You can choose to play any position for all five spots, with no minimum or maximum at any position. FanDuel uses half-PPR scoring so I used Half PPR data in my below write up.

Fire Plays of Super Bowl LIX

QB Jalen Hurts

FanDuel Cost: $13,500 – 3rd-highest cost

There is no one else I want in my “MVP” FanDuel spot (1.5x points) than Hurts. He costs $2,500 less than Saquon Barkley despite scoring nearly identical points per game as him this season, and he is also $500 less than Mahomes, who he has well outscored this year. Plus, in their Super Bowl LII matchup, Hurts scored 41.2 fantasy points to Mahomes' 24 points.

Of course, Hurts will put up numbers on the ground, but he is also capable of getting it done through the air if that is needed. The Philadelphia Eagles have asked Hurts to throw 24-plus times in just five games since their Week 6 bye — he averaged 250 passing yards and 26.4 fantasy points in those such games.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spaguolo has the upper hand over most quarterbacks across the NFL, but Jalen Hurts has excelled against his scheme. In Hurts’ three career matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, he has averaged 280 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and 29.4 fantasy points per game. Only Joe Burrow has averaged more passing yards per game against the Chiefs since 2021 (min. two starts).

QB Patrick Mahomes

FanDuel Cost: $14,000 – 2nd-highest cost

After a very disappointing fantasy season, Patrick Mahomes has started to get back to his roots, scoring 24-plus points in three of his last four games played — including a season-high 30-point performance in the conference championship against the Buffalo Bills. Despite their strong unit, the Chiefs defense will likely struggle against the Eagles' well-rounded offense just like they did against the Bills two Sundays ago. This means that Mahomes will have to put on his superhero cap yet again, as he has done in so many big games throughout his career, especially in Super Bowls — Mahomes has scored 24.3, 23.7 and 25.9 in his three Super Bowl wins.

Yes, the Eagles have the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL in 2024 … but they also had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL in 2022, and Mahomes still threw three touchdowns against them in the Super Bowl that season. I would prefer Hurts to Mahomes in the MVP fantasy slot, but I still want Mahomes in my lineups.

FanDuel Cost: $12,500 – 4th-highest cost

A.J. Brown has had an inconsistent fantasy season due to Saquon Barkley’s brilliance, but he has come through with big performances when the Eagles have leaned on the pass. Brown has played just six games this season when the Eagles have thrown the ball 25-plus times. He averaged 10 targets and 100 receiving yards per game while scoring five touchdowns and putting up an average of 18.2 fantasy points in such games. Brown has scored at least 18.6 fantasy points in five of the six games that the Eagles had 25-plus pass attempts, including the NFC championship when he saw eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown … Ironically, that was his exact stat line in Super Bowl LVII loss against the Chiefs.

I expect the Chiefs to enter this matchup with a defensive game plan to control Barkley and make the Eagles win through the air. That is great news for Brown's fantasy outlook.

TE Dallas Goedert

FanDuel Cost: $10,000 – 9th-highest cost

Dallas Goedert leads the Eagles in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188) in the 2024 postseason and has scored 13 fantasy points in two of three games. In the NFC Championship, Goedert caught a team-high seven of Hurts’ 20 completions while putting up 85 yards. This is a great matchup for Goedert because no team allowed more receiving yards to the tight end position than the Chiefs in the 2024 regular season.

Goedert costs $2,000 less than Travis Kelce, but I will not be surprised if he outproduces him in receptions and receiving yards on Sunday. If Goedert can find the end zone on Sunday, he will be one of the best plays of the week at his cost.

Ice Plays of Super Bowl LIX

RB Saquon Barkley

FanDuel Cost: $16,500 – Highest-cost

I want to make this clear, I do NOT expect Saquon Barkley to have a bad game, but I also do not expect him to be worth his hefty, hefty cost. He costs $2,000 more than Patrick Mahomes and $2,500 more than Jalen Hurts – I would much prefer to get both of these quarterbacks into my lineup over a running back — even if that running back is Barkley. When you get the added bonus of saving money when choosing either Hurts or Mahomes over Barkley, which allows you to add another great player into your lineup like A.J. Brown, it makes the decision a no-brainer.

For Barkley to be worth his cost, he will need to score 30 points (at the very least). To be fair, he has hit the 30-point mark in each of the two games … but, I don’t think he will be cranking out 50-yard touchdowns against Steve Spagnuolo’s well-coached defense, who have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry to running backs this season. If he puts up just a good performance, he will not be worth the cost and Barkley has had plenty of good, but not great fantasy weeks — scoring fewer than 19 points in more than 50% of games this season (10 of 19). Only one running back has hit 18 fantasy points against the Chiefs in a game this season.

RB Kareem Hunt

FanDuel Cost: $10,500 – 8th-highest-cost

If you are going to put a Chiefs running back into your fantasy lineups, Kareem Hunt is certainly the best option, but I would avoid the entire backfield if possible. Hunt should see the majority of backfield carries and all goal-line opportunities in Super Bowl LIX. However, he has led the backfield in touches and found the end zone in each of his last four games, but he still didn’t hit 15 points in any of those games. If you want to place a prop bet on Hunt, “anytime TD scorer” is a solid wager … but he doesn’t offer the fantasy upside needed to win DFS tournaments.

Fire & Ice Fantasy Football Plays

With DFS price considered, below, I categorize every relevant fantasy player into five different buckets: (1) fire starts (best starts of the week); (2) thumbs up (good starts); (3) cheap options with upside (4) Ice starts (bad values); (5) Stop (don’t play).

Fire 🔥

Thumbs Up 👍

Cheap Upside Options

Ice 🥶

Stop 🚫