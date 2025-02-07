Super Bowl 59: Examining how Patrick Mahomes performed in his four prior Super Bowls

Examining Patrick Mahomes’ previous four Super Bowls through a PFF lens: Breaking down Mahomes’ four prior trips to the Super Bowl with PFF’s exclusive advanced stats.



Breaking down Mahomes' four prior trips to the Super Bowl with PFF's exclusive advanced stats. Can he win his fourth ring in seven years as a starter?: The Kansas City Chiefs try to become the NFL's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl champion on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes gracing our televisions on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s almost become an annual tradition to watch Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, as they’ve won five of the last six AFC championships now. And on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs will try to do what no team in history has ever accomplished: win three Super Bowls in a row.

Before we find out if Mahomes can attain his fourth ring before he even turns 30(!) years old, let’s examine the four other Super Bowls he has participated in using PFF’s exclusive data available only to PFF+ subscribers.

PFF Grade: 63.7

Perhaps Mahomes’ worst performance in the Super Bowl came in his very first one, but the Chiefs were still able to pull off a 10-point comeback with under seven minutes left due to his heroics. The then third-year quarterback completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for another 29 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes finished the game with four turnover-worthy plays, tied for the most of any quarterback in a Super Bowl in the PFF era (since 2006). The only other one tied with him is Rex Grossman, whose Chicago Bears lost to the Indianapolis Colts back in Super Bowl 41. Unlike Grossman, Mahomes did toss a pair of big-time throws, both of which came in the final eight minutes during Kansas City’s comeback.

PFF Grade: 65.8

Mahomes’ only Super Bowl loss will perhaps best be remembered for his heroics while his teammates let him down time and time again. Kansas City’s pass catchers dropped three passes in total, tied for the second most in a Super Bowl in the PFF era. And on each of those three plays, Mahomes pulled off some wizardry to even get the ball to his receiver.

Part of the reason he needed to play so much hero ball was because his offensive line completely hung him out to dry. Kansas City’s 42.2 pass-blocking grade in that game was the second-worst in a Super Bowl in PFF history as the Chiefs allowed Mahomes to be pressured 30 times on 56 dropbacks.

In total, Mahomes had two big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play with just a 64.4% adjusted completion rate.

PFF Grade: 89.5

It took one year for Mahomes to recover from that Super Bowl loss before he came back with a vengeance against the Eagles. He and Jalen Hurts gave us a quarterback duel for the ages as they each posted two of the six highest-graded Super Bowl quarterback performances in the PFF era.

Perhaps Mahomes’ most impressive aspect of that Super Bowl was what he added as a runner despite playing on a sprained ankle. The MVP that season ran for 44 yards on six carries, one of which went for 26 yards to put the Chiefs in range for the game-winning field goal during a tie game with under three minutes left.

While only throwing for 182 yards, it was still his highest-graded Super Bowl as a passer (80.8) as he threw for three touchdowns and a big-time throw with no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays. His 84% adjusted completion rate as well was the fourth-best by a quarterback in a Super Bowl in the PFF era as well.

PFF Grade: 75.2

Mahomes’ most recent Super Bowl was the most dramatic as it was just the second Super Bowl in history to go to overtime. He delivered his most passing yards (333) and most rushing yards (66) in any of his Super Bowls in order to put the Chiefs over the top. Mahomes was on target for most of the night as his 83.3% adjusted completion rate was the fifth-best mark in a Super Bowl in the PFF era.

In all three of his Super Bowl victories, Mahomes and the Chiefs needed to mount a double-digit comeback. He also mounted arguably his most legendary drive in overtime down three, throwing a walk-off touchdown to Mecole Hardman to clinch his third ring in just six years as a starter.