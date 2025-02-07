Super Bowl 59: The best matchups at every position

Patrick Mahomes might have a tough time targeting slot receivers: Cooper DeJean has been a difference-maker in the slot for Philadelphia, earning an 81.5 overall grade, the fifth-highest among players who primarily line up there. He has allowed less than one yard per coverage snap and a 1.3% explosive play rate, both of which rank among the elite at the position.



The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs boast elite talent across their rosters as they prepare to clash in Super Bowl 59. With two of the league’s most well-rounded teams set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy, individual matchups will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. This breakdown highlights the most important on-field battles, where strengths will collide, weaknesses may be exposed and the game could ultimately be won or lost.

Patrick Mahomes has adopted a more conservative approach since the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason. Over the past three seasons, Mahomes' 7.1-yard average depth of target is the second-lowest among quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts, yet he still boasts the league’s fourth-highest passing grade at the position over that same span.

Part of this offense's success is its ability to attack slot defenders. This season, players lined up in the slot have recorded a 45.2 coverage grade against the Chiefs. Only the Detroit Lions have forced opposing slot defenders into a lower coverage grade this season. In these two teams' previous Super Bowl matchup, Mahomes completed all seven of his passes, including two touchdowns, when targeting Philadelphia’s slot defenders.

That performance exposed a lingering weakness for the Eagles, as their slot coverage struggles continued into 2023. They finished the season dead last in slot coverage grade by a wide margin, and it was the primary reason for their overall defensive struggles.

They completely flipped the script in 2024, however, climbing all the way to third place in slot coverage rankings. A major factor in that turnaround has been the impact of 2024 second-round pick Cooper DeJean, whose presence has helped stabilize the Eagles' secondary.

Cooper DeJean has been a difference-maker in the slot for Philadelphia, earning an 81.5 overall grade, the fifth-highest among players who primarily line up there. He has allowed less than one yard per coverage snap and a 1.3% explosive play rate, both of which rank among the elite at the position.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid typically target slot defenders, looking to create favorable matchups and force them to make tackles in space. However, DeJean’s production this season could force Kansas City to reconsider that approach, even though he is still just a rookie.

Amid his historic first season in Philadelphia, the statistic that stands out the most for Saquon Barkley is his league-leading 54 explosive runs of 10 or more yards. This season, Barkley has made a habit of ripping off game-breaking long runs that have either turned games upside down or finished his opponents off in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs' run defense has been one of the league’s most reliable units this season, ranking 10th in team run-defense grade. They have allowed the eighth-lowest rate of explosive runs (11.3%), the fourth-fewest yards after contact per attempt, and they have missed tackles in run defense at the sixth-lowest rate. All this is to say that Barkley won’t have an easy task running through this Kansas City defense.

Saquon Barkley will have to contend with linebacker Leo Chenal, who has been one of Kansas City’s most reliable run defenders. Chenal leads the Chiefs and ranks fourth among qualified linebackers in run-defense grade (90.2), having missed just one tackle in run defense all season.

Beyond his consistency, Chenal’s versatility makes him a key piece of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, as he can line up at linebacker or edge defender, depending on the game plan. He also has Super Bowl experience in this role and earned an 82.9 run-defense grade in the previous matchup against Philadelphia.

If Barkley hopes to break off explosive runs, he’ll likely need to find a way around Chenal, who has been one of the Chiefs’ most effective run-stoppers all season.

At least a handful of times in Super Bowl 59, two of the NFL’s best at their positions — A.J. Brown and Trent McDuffie — will go head-to-head in a marquee matchup.

Brown is in the midst of another dominant season and has put up a 91.0 receiving grade, the third-best among qualified wide receivers. As usual, he ranks near the top of the league in contested catches and missed tackles forced, but what has made him especially difficult to defend this year is his league-leading 96.3 receiving grade against single coverage.

Meanwhile, McDuffie has continued his outstanding play in Year 3, earning an 83.4 overall grade, second among qualified cornerbacks. He is the only corner in the NFL to post 80.0-plus grades in run defense, pass-rushing and coverage.

However, McDuffie’s one vulnerability this season has been his performance in single coverage, where he holds just a 44.5 coverage grade. If he finds himself in man coverage against Brown or DeVonta Smith, that matchup could become a key factor in the game’s outcome.

Travis Kelce has cemented himself as one of the greatest playoff performers in NFL history. While he has slowed down slightly this season, he has still hauled in over 100 receptions while earning a solid 72.8 receiving grade. He continues to elevate his game in the playoffs, however, and now holds an elite 91.1 career postseason receiving grade.

The Eagles counter with PFF’s Breakout Player of the Year, Zack Baun, who has been a crucial piece in Philadelphia’s defense. He leads all qualified linebackers with a 90.2 overall grade and a 91.2 coverage grade, stepping up for a linebacker group that was considered a preseason weakness—a concern only magnified by Nakobe Dean’s season-ending injury.

One of Baun’s biggest strengths this season has been covering tight ends, where his 90.9 coverage grade ranks first among all defenders with at least 10 targets in those situations. On 25 targets in tight end coverage, he has allowed just 99 yards while making nine stops.

For the Eagles defense to contain Kelce, they’ll need another elite performance from Baun as he faces off against one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Eagles OT Lane Johnson vs. Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson continues to build his Hall of Fame résumé, turning in another dominant season. His 88.2 pass-blocking grade is the second-best of his career, and he has allowed just 12 pressures and one quarterback hit across 18 games. His work in the run game has also improved, as his 83.8 run-blocking grade is his highest since 2019.

Johnson’s primary matchup will come against George Karlaftis, who has emerged as Kansas City’s second-best pass rusher behind Chris Jones. Karlaftis recorded a career-high 70.5 pass-rush grade this season and has been a force in the playoffs, tallying 12 pressures and three sacks in the Chiefs’ two postseason games.

Johnson shut down Karlaftis in their 10 pass-rush matchups during Super Bowl 57. When they met again in Week 11 last season, Karlaftis did record two pressures, but both came due to Jalen Hurts holding the ball too long rather than beating Johnson cleanly.

Philadelphia's primary focus in pass protection will be neutralizing Chris Jones, but if Karlaftis can finally get the better of Johnson off the edge, the Chiefs’ pass rush could become an even bigger problem for the Eagles.

Speaking of Chris Jones, he will be the biggest challenge for the Eagles’ interior offensive line in pass protection. He leads all defensive tackles in total pressures (85) and pass-rush grade (91.6) this season. As he almost always does, he has played outstanding in the postseason, earning a 90.7 pass-rush grade and racking up 11 pressures.

Jones is sure to be aligned in several different spots up front, but the most entertaining individual matchup could be with Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, who is the highest-graded left guard in the NFL this season.

When they do square off, though, each player could have a distinct advantage. The dynamic pass rusher could take advantage of Dickerson’s 71.8 pass-blocking grade in order to generate interior pressure on Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Dickerson, who is carrying a career-high 83.5 run-blocking grade, could find an advantage over Jones in that area. Jones boasts a more modest 65.5 run-defense grade this season.

Chris Jones: 2024 PFF Game Grades

The Chiefs’ offensive line struggles have been an area of focus for them all season. While their tackles had a hard time protecting Patrick Mahomes early in the season, their interior protection had at least been a positive constant. Through Week 14, Kansas City’s interior offensive line ranked first in the NFL in pass-blocking grade.

In Week 15, they decided to kick left guard Joe Thuney out to left tackle and insert Mike Caliendo into the starting lineup as the new left guard. The results have been mixed, with Thuney playing well, but the team has seen its interior pass-blocking grade dip to 19th in the NFL since Week 15.

The onus has fallen on center Creed Humphrey to support Caliendo and right guard Trey Smith against opponents’ interior pass rushers. Humphrey’s 91.0 pass-blocking grade leads all centers by a wide margin and he has been held responsible for just seven pressures all season.

He’ll face his toughest task yet as the Eagles’ defensive tackles rank first in the NFL in pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate. That group is led by Jalen Carter and Milton Williams, who rank second and fourth, respectively, in pass-rush grade this season. Carter specifically ranks third in the NFL in pressures.

Caliendo and Smith have both struggled in one-on-one pass blocking situations this year, and as great as Humphrey is, he can’t block everybody at once. Keep an eye on which direction the Chiefs send Humphrey in their protections in order to see who they feel is the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes’ security in the pocket.