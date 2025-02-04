10 highest-graded Chiefs, Eagles players ahead of Super Bowl 59

Jordan Mailata comes in at No. 1: The stalwart was the highest-graded tackle in the regular season and has held up well in the playoffs.

Creed Humphrey remains a consistent force in the middle of Kansas City's line: The fourth-year player owns a 92.3 PFF overall grade this season, ranking behind only Mailata.

Mailata was the highest-graded tackle in the regular season (95.8). He was the only tackle to record 90.0-plus PFF grades in run blocking (94.9) and pass protection (91.7), surrendering just 14 pressures (tied for the third fewest).

Mailata enters the Super Bowl as the fourth-highest-graded tackle this postseason (79.8). His PFF run-blocking grade remains strong (81.4), although his pressure rate has increased to 4.7% (up from 3.7% in the regular season). Mailata has allowed three pressures on 45 true pass sets, including one sack.

Humphrey has been equally dominant for Kansas City as Mailata for Philadelphia. He was PFF’s highest-graded center during the regular season (92.8), leading the position in PFF run-blocking grade (91.1) and PFF pass-blocking grade (90.6). Humphrey was the only center to record 90.0 grades in both phases. He allowed seven pressures all season (fewest) and recorded a 92.6 PFF grade in zone blocking schemes (first).

Humphrey’s PFF overall grade has dipped to 68.7 in the playoffs (fifth), but he continues to lead the position in pass blocking (83.7) and has not allowed a single pressure. His zone blocking grade sits at 60.4 this postseason.

Creed Humphrey: Career PFF Grades

3. DI Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (90.6)

Jones was the NFL's best pass-rushing interior lineman this season (91.0 grade), recording six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 51 hurries. He finished second in total pressures (74), win rate (18.1%) and pressure rate (14.6%).

Jones has remained outstanding throughout the playoffs. His win rate has jumped to 23.9%, and he is generating pressure at a 16.4% rate. Jones has recorded 11 pressures (second most), including three hits and a sack, and has maintained a league-best 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade.

4. WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (90.4)

Brown entered the playoffs as the third-highest-graded receiver this season (91.6), catching 67 passes for seven touchdowns while leading the Eagles in receiving yards (1,079) and first downs gained (51). He also finished in the top 10 in missed tackles forced (17) and gains of 15-plus yards (33).

During the playoffs, Brown has secured nine of his 18 targets for 120 yards. His stat line includes nine first downs, a touchdown grab and four explosive gains. Brown has been targeted seven times on conversion downs, catching four passes for 49 yards, including his score. He leads all receivers in deep targets (five), securing one for 31 yards. He’s also dropped two passes after going the entire regular season without a drop or a fumble.

5. LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles (90.2)

Baun led all linebackers in PFF overall grade this season (90.1), largely because of his stellar play in coverage (91.7). He was targeted 64 times and allowed 51 catches for 354 yards. He forced three incompletions, broke up three passes and picked off another. Baun led the position in coverage stops (33) and surrendered an 88.4 passer rating when targeted. Most of his targets came against zone coverage (40), and he was targeted 22 times as a slot defender (second most).

The All-Pro linebacker sports a 77.0 PFF overall grade in the playoffs and ranks in the top three in PFF run-defense grade (81.9) and PFF pass-rush grade (90.6). His coverage grade has dipped (63.2), as he’s allowed 15 catches for 139 yards. This postseason, Baun is allowing just a 69.3 passer rating into his coverage, with a pick and a coverage stop to boot. However, he’s also missed four tackles at a rate of 22.2% (most among Super Bowl linebackers).

6. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (89.9)

Johnson's 85.4 PFF overall grade in the regular season ranked seventh among tackles. He also recorded 80.0-plus PFF grades in run blocking (80.0) and pass blocking (88.1). He placed sixth among tackles in zone blocking schemes (89.4) and allowed only 10 pressures across 451 pass-blocking snaps.

Johnson enters the Super Bowl as the third-ranked tackle in PFF overall grade this postseason (83.0). He remains excellent in zone schemes (89.9) and has let up only two hurries.

7. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (88.0)

Barkley entered the playoffs fresh off a historic 2,000-yard rushing season. He ranked in the top three in several categories, including explosive gains (46), yards after contact (1,093) and breakaway rate (41.6%).

This postseason, Barkley has 66 carries for 442 yards and a fifth-ranked PFF rushing grade (76.8). He also places fifth in first down-plus-touchdown rate (22.7%), while his breakaway rate has jumped to 61.5%. He has forced 15 missed tackles, broken off seven runs of 15-plus yards and averaged 4.8 yards after contact per attempt.

8. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (86.0)

Mahomes completed 392 passes for 3,928 yards during the regular season, throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 picks. He recorded the fourth-best PFF passing grade when under pressure (71.6), along with an 83.6 clean-pocket grade. Mahomes tied for the seventh-best turnover-worthy play rate (2.1%) but was also charged with 22.6% of his pressures (tied for second highest), resulting in 11 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

This postseason, Mahomes ranks fourth in big-time throw rate (7.3%). He has completed seven of eight passes from the intermediate area for 182 yards and a touchdown with two big-time throws. However, pressure has hindered Mahomes. He owns the second-worst PFF grade under pressure (41.7) in these playoffs, making two big-time throws but also two turnover-worthy plays. He also has the second-best PFF passing grade when kept clean (92.6).

9. G Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles (83.6)

Dickerson suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship game but is expected to play in the Super Bowl. He graded out as the eighth-best guard during the regular season (79.2), recording an 85.1 mark against zone schemes and surrendering 24 pressures on 257 true pass sets.

Dickerson has arguably been the best run-blocking guard this postseason (86.6), leading the position in zone (86.6) and gap schemes (72.4). His PFF pass-blocking grade, however, has dipped to 57.8. He allowed an 8.3% pressure rate against Green Bay in the wild-card round, with two pressures on 24 snaps, but has let up just one hurry across 50 snaps in the divisional and conference championship rounds.

10. CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs (83.4)

McDuffie graded out as the second-best cornerback during the regular season (83.1). He ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade (80.6) after allowing 51 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns. He forced nine incompletions at an 11% rate, broke up five passes and tallied two interceptions. McDuffie particularly excelled in zone coverage (85.5 PFF grade).

McDuffie has allowed seven catches on 12 targets this postseason for 116 yards and a touchdown. The score came on his only slot target of the playoffs, a 34-yarder to the Bills‘ Mack Hollins. McDuffie has forced four incompletions at a 33% rate (tied for first) and recorded three pass breakups. His man coverage grade has improved to 80.8 from 50.1 during the regular season. Across two playoff games, the third-year cornerback has allowed two catches for 19 yards on five single-coverage targets while forcing two incompletions and breaking up two passes.