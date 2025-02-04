Super Bowl LIX: Unsung heroes for Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

Milton Williams is a pass-rushing force: Williams could be the difference against the Chiefs' offensive line.

Jaylen Watson has been excellent: The Chiefs' boundary corner has been great since returning from injury

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The Super Bowl is the grandest stage of them all. Tailor-made for players at the top of their game to compete for the honor of being called the best, it so often features the biggest stars of them all. But they’re not always the players that make the biggest impact. Household names can be made by a strong performance in the Super Bowl, and the Eagles and Chiefs both have some unsung heroes who can make all of the difference on Sunday.

The story of Mekhi Becton’s NFL career up until 2024 had been plagued by injury, misfortune and the occasional misstep. Becton started just 30 games in four seasons with the New York Jets before joining the Eagles on a one-year, $2.75 million contract and moving inside from left tackle to right guard. Becton had all of the potential in the world, but he wasn’t usurping Jordan Mailata, arguably the best left tackle in football, out of his airtight position protecting Jalen Hurts’ blindside. Instead, he started 15 games at right guard for the Eagles and started to boost his stock, reminding everyone why he was a former first-round pick due to his massive frame, strength and ability to casually displace defenders in the run game.

Becton earned a 75.2 grade in 2024, the highest grade of his career and the 17th-highest among guards while playing the position for the first time. A lot of that can be accredited to Jeff Stoutland University. The Eagles’ offensive line coach is one of the most respected coaches in the game, and his fingerprints are all over a few different reclamation projects in the NFL, but Becton’s improvements are, first and foremost, down to his own hard work.

He’ll be starting against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and could have one of the most important assignments of the day: stopping Chris Jones. The Chiefs’ All-World defensive tackle has 11 pressures and a sack in two playoff games this postseason and will look to assert his dominance on the grandest stage once more, but he’ll come up against a much-improved player in Becton. Just one year after a tough season with the Jets where he allowed 12 sacks at left tackle, Becton has become an important fixture on one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, albeit at a new position.

Will Shipley’s action in the 2024 regular season was limited. The Eagles’ fourth-round pick in 2024 was a major contributor on special teams, but he recorded just 30 carries for 82 yards in 16 regular season games, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt. A third of those carries came in the season finale too, qw Shipley rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries in a 20-13 win against the New York Giants. It’s been hard for Shipley to make a dent in the Eagles' offense due to its overwhelming talent. Saquon Barkley has carried the rushing load and reached 2,000 rushing yards in 16 regular season games, and now, he has his eyes on history heading into the Super Bowl.

Even beyond Barkley, Jalen Hurts rushed for 630 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. The majority of those scores came via The Brotherly Shove, but Hurts is still one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. Kenneth Gainwell performs nicely as a change-of-pace back and had the second-most carries of his career in the regular season. The point is that there are a lot of mouths to feed in Philadelphia, and though Shipley is talented, he naturally isn’t at the top of the list.

However, he made his presence felt in the biggest way in the NFC Championship Game. Shipley returned the Commanders' kickoff for 35 yards on the opening drive of the game, setting the Eagles up at the 40-yard line and laying the path for Barkley to score a 60-yard touchdown run. Shipley showed up on special teams at the end of the first half, this time by punching the ball out of Jeremy McNichols‘ hands for Gainwell to recover. That forced fumble set up another touchdown drive for the Eagles. With the game said and done, Shipley broke off a 57-yard rush before adding the first touchdown of his career moments later.

With Gainwell questionable ahead of the game, Shipley could step up and earn a few carries while Barkley catches his breath, but even if he doesn’t, his grit and fight on special teams means he could step up and make a big play once again.

Philadelphia Eagles Defense

Milton Williams is the perfect example of just how deep the Eagles’ talent pool really is. The Eagles' 2021 third-round pick has been a rotational defensive tackle in his first four NFL seasons but has always been an effective pass-rusher in the heart of the defensive line. Over the last few seasons, Williams has patiently played behind the likes of Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter and Javon Hargrave. However, he started 17 games in the last two seasons and has really become an important member of the defensive line.

Williams had a career-high 40 pressures and six sacks in the regular season, and his 30 pressures from Week 10-onwards were fifth among all defensive tackles. His season-long 90.4 pass-rushing grade was also second-highest at the position, trailing only Chris Jones – inarguably one of the best pass-rushers of his generation. And the production hasn’t appeared out of the blue either. Williams’ 9.6% pressure rate is 39th among all defensive tackles since 2021, and he posted 70.0-plus run-defense grades in 2022 and 2023. His grade slipped to 43.1 this season, but he supplemented that with the best pass-rushing performance of his young career.

His performances aided the Eagles’ defense to be the best in the NFL in 2024. They led the NFL in EPA per play allowed (-0.121), allowed the fewest total yards per game (278.4), and the second-fewest points per game (17.8) in the regular season, as Vic Fangio’s unit metastasized its dominance across the league. Its impressive performances have carried over to the playoffs, too, allowing just 18.3 points per game – the second-lowest in the postseason. Williams’ 10 QB pressures in the postseason rank third at the defensive tackle position, and the Eagles know how to use him correctly. He could be a problem for the Chiefs’ offensive line.

The Eagles signed Oren Burks to a one-year contract in the offseason. His role was mostly limited to special teams snaps, and he only recorded 43 snaps on defense until Week 16. Burks recorded 19 tackles in the final two games of the regular season, earning 81.8 and 77.9 grades in Weeks 17 and 18.

Nakobe Dean, unfortunately, suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee in the wild-card round win against the Green Bay Packers, as the Eagles' defense lost a major presence in the spine of the unit. That meant that Burks shifted into a starting role with Dean sidelined, and the former Packer has performed well, registering 16 tackles, two pressures and a sack in three playoff games while also forcing two fumbles. Burks really made his mark against the Commanders in the NFC title game, earning an 81.6 grade and registering seven stops on defense. His 73.7 grade ranks sixth among all linebackers in the postseason.

The Eagles defense is filled with talent, and that talent is a big part of the reason it has been the best defense in the NFL. And the fact that even when the Eagles lose one of their best players in Dean, they have another quality linebacker who can step up and fill in is a testament to the juggernaut they’ve created.

Burks, who spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, will likely start his second straight Super Bowl against the Chiefs and will be aiming for a different result. The Chiefs will likely attack the short and intermediate areas of the field between the numbers in the passing game, and that means Burks could see a lot of snaps in coverage. He allowed 4-of-5 catches in coverage for 37 yards against the Commanders, and his 74.1 coverage grade in the playoffs is second among all linebackers.

The Chiefs offensive line is a well-drilled and cohesive unit, as all good offensive lines should be. It is aided by the anchor of the line, Creed Humphrey, who is arguably the best center in the NFL. Humphrey was the highest-graded center in the NFL in three of his first four seasons, including in 2024 when he had a 92.3 grade in the regular season. It also helps to have Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in the NFL, under center. That is a recipe for success.

However, they Chiefs have struggled more at the tackle spots as the season has progressed, and even signing D.J. Humphries in November to compete for a starting spot hasn’t helped. Joe Thuney, one of the best guards in the NFL, has spent five of the last six games at left tackle and allowed zero pressures against the Buffalo Bills. Changing positions to tackle has left a starting guard spot open, and that’s so far been filled by Mike Caliendo. The former undrafted free agent was used sparingly as an extra offensive lineman in the regular season but has spent the last six weeks at left guard, including both of the Chiefs’ playoff wins.

Caliendo has allowed six pressures and a sack in two playoff games but has the chance to be real a game-changer in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and a lot of its star power is on the defensive interior. Caliendo will likely square up against Jalen Carter for much of the game, and Carter is one of the best defenders in the game, earning 73 pressures in the regular season and playoffs – third-most among all interior defenders.

Noah Gray has been patiently biding his time, watching Travis Kelce turn into one of the greatest tight ends of all time, and one of the most clutch playoff performers, too, all while waiting for his opportunity to shine. And after four seasons in the NFL, Gray has had those moments sporadically. He made some big catches for the Chiefs in the playoffs in 2023, catching two passes for 22 yards in the Super Bowl, but as Kelce’s performance dipped in the 2024 regular season, Gray showed more of his skillset, catching a career-high 40 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, Gray heads into the Super Bowl following a career year and in the first year of his new three-year contract. Too many players in the past have seen their performances dip in the first year of a new deal, while Gray has flourished as his role on the Chiefs offense has only snowballed into something bigger. He’s only caught three passes for 13 yards in the postseason, with all three catches coming against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, but there’s a chance Gray could step up in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles defense is strong up the middle, and linebackers Zack Baun and Oren Burks can be real factors in coverage. This is the best defense in the NFL after all – there’s talent all across the board. However, Andy Reid is one of the best play-callers in the business and knows whose number to call and when to call it, and Gray has shown that when his number is called, he’ll answer.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense

Jaylen Watson has been a solid contributor for the Chiefs since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2022 but missed the second half of the 2024 season after breaking his fibula and tibia against the 49ers in Week 7. The third-year corner had allowed just 192 yards in coverage in the first seven weeks of the season, and his 74.2 coverage ranked 21st among at the position. His long 6-foot-2 frame allowed him to smother wide receivers, and Watson had 14 pass breakups in his first three seasons in the league. He was a big loss on the defense.

The Chiefs activated him just in time for the playoffs, and Watson immediately resumed his role as a key cog on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, playing 40 snaps against the Texans and 52 against the Bills. The Chiefs needed him immediately, and he delivered, allowing just three catches for 17 yards in two playoff games while opposing quarterbacks earned a 66.3 passer rating when targeting him.

As one of the Chiefs’ primary boundary corners, Watson will have his work cut out against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The Eagles wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is one of the best in the NFL, and if Watson is lined up against Brown, it’ll be a physical battle from the first bell. Regardless of who he’s lined up against, Watson is going to be a key factor against the Eagles in the passing game, but he’s a strong tackler too, and should be expected to fill in against the run.

Mike Pennel has been around the block a few times, but at age 33, he’s found a real home at the heart of the Chiefs defense. The veteran defensive tackle helped the Chiefs win their first-ever Super Bowl back in 2019 and returned in 2023 to help them do it again – and followed that up by starting seven games in 2024 and helping the Chiefs to their third-straight Super Bowl.

Pennel’s strength for much of his career has been as a run-stuffing force in the middle of a defense, and he earned a 70.2 run-defense grade in the 2024 regular season, his highest grade since 2019. He’s not a flashy player, but Pennel can use his 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame to shut down rushing lanes, take on double teams inside and grapple rushing assignments. That’ll be the goal against the Eagles, whose central game plan will be to control the trenches and flex the strength of their rushing game.

Spagnuolo will use Pennel on those early-down fronts, asking him to win against an excellent interior offensive line and to shut down the rushing lanes that have created huge holes for Saquon Barkley to attack. The Chiefs have allowed 148 yards per game on the ground in the playoffs, and they’ll need to be at their best to stop, or at least limit, the Eagles. Pennel’s dirty work will play a role.