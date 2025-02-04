Super Bowl 59: Ranking Eagles, Chiefs at every position group

The Chiefs have the edge at quarterback: Patrick Mahomes is as consistent as they come, and he's one game away from securing a third straight Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles sweep the defensive unit categories: From the defensive line to the secondary, Philadelphia beats out Kansas City in on-paper talent.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are once again squaring off in the Super Bowl, a rematch of the instant classic from two years ago in which the Chiefs came out on top 38-35. Both teams enter the Big Game hotter than ever, and here we will look at which team has the best unit at each position group.

Quarterback: Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is seeking his third consecutive Super Bowl win and fourth overall, while Jalen Hurts is hunting his first. Mahomes has been solid through the Chiefs’ two playoff victories, putting up a 79.4 PFF passing grade against the Texans and a 72.1 mark against the Bills. Mahomes’ best Super Bowl performance came against the Eagles, as he posted an 89.5 PFF overall grade, an 80.8 PFF passing grade and an 84.6 PFF rushing grade.