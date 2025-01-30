Chris Jones' versatility could give the Eagles fits in the Super Bowl

Jones will shift around the defensive line to cause havoc: The 30-year-old has played 176 of his 886 snaps this season at edge defender, producing as one of the NFL's best at that alignment.

The Eagles' top-rated offensive line will have its hands full: Likely every Philadelphia offensive lineman will need to battle with Jones at some point during the Super Bowl.

When the Kansas City Chiefs head to New Orleans in search of a historic third straight Super Bowl win, most of the attention will be on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But the trenches could easily be where Super Bowl 59 is won or lost.

The Chiefs will have to penetrate arguably the NFL's best offensive line, a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ surging offense. Working in their favor is Chris Jones, one of the best and most versatile defensive linemen in the league.

Chris Jones: 2024 PFF Game Grades

Jones was his usually dominant self in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, earning a 90.6 PFF overall grade and racking up eight pressures from 36 pass-rushing snaps, including a pair of quarterback hits. His 90.4 PFF overall grade this season ranks first among interior defenders, as does his 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Jones isn’t just an interior defender, though; he can also line up outside the offensive tackles and wreak havoc off the edge. The 30-year-old has played 176 of his 886 snaps this season at edge defender. And when he does kick outside, his numbers show he is among the league's best.

PFF Pass-Rush Win Rate When Lined Up Outside Offensive Tackles in 2024 (Postseason Included)

Player Pass-Rush Win Rate Aidan Hutchinson, Lions 38.4% Chris Jones, Chiefs 23.5% Myles Garrett, Browns 23.1% Trey Hendrickson, Bengals 21.0% Nick Bosa, 49ers 20.1%

Jones’ 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate from an outside alignment trails only the Detroit Lions‘ Aidan Hutchinson among players with at least 150 such pass-rushing snaps this season.

It’s not just a one-year fluke. Extending the dataset to cover the past three seasons pushes Jones to No. 1 on the list with a 25.9% clip.

PFF Pass-Rush Win Rate When Lined Up Outside Offensive Tackles (2022-24, Postseason Included)

Player Pass-Rush Win Rate Chris Jones, Chiefs 25.9% Myles Garrett, Browns 24.8% Nick Bosa, 49ers 21.1% Bryce Huff, Eagles 21.0% Aidan Hutchinson, Lions 20.5%

Meanwhile, when lined up on the defensive interior, Jones owns a 16.3% PFF pass-rush win rate since 2022, trailing only former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and the New York Giants‘ Dexter Lawrence. His 92.2 PFF pass-rush grade over that span ranks behind only Lawrence.

Over the past five years, just two NFL defenders have recorded 50 or more pressures from an interior alignment and 20 or more pressures from an edge alignment in a single season: Jones and Donald. Jones has done it in each of the past two seasons.

The Eagles boast one of the best offensive lines in football, if not the best, but Chris Jones will be one of the toughest tests they have faced all season. Likely every Eagles offensive lineman will need to battle with him at some point during the Super Bowl, and the results could swing the game in either team's favor.