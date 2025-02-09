All
Super Bowl 59 Betting: Data-driven tackle and sack props

2S4Y639 Philadelphia, USA. 12th Jan, 2025. January 12, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) gestures to a Green Bay player during the NFL football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 12, 2025. Scott Serio/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Scott Serio/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jonathon Macri
  • Milton Williams has quietly been one of the best pass-rushers at his position this season: He now draws a favorable matchup to come through on his elite expected sacks mark this year.
  • Zack Baun’s tackle line stands out: While Baun has been efficient this season, he draws a poor matchup to get back on track after regressing to below-average in tackle efficiency this postseason.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

The Super Bowl represents the final opportunity for prop bettors to focus on the key matchups and accompanying prop bets one last time this NFL season. The often-overlooked defensive props are going to be a part of the action, and with some key data points, there is an advantage to be had for those looking to make some money this weekend.

Betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook (subject to change).

BET: ZACK BAUN UNDER 10.5 TACKLES AND ASSISTS

