Super Bowl 59 Betting: Data-driven tackle and sack props

Milton Williams has quietly been one of the best pass-rushers at his position this season: He now draws a favorable matchup to come through on his elite expected sacks mark this year.



Zack Baun 's tackle line stands out: While Baun has been efficient this season, he draws a poor matchup to get back on track after regressing to below-average in tackle efficiency this postseason.



2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The Super Bowl represents the final opportunity for prop bettors to focus on the key matchups and accompanying prop bets one last time this NFL season. The often-overlooked defensive props are going to be a part of the action, and with some key data points, there is an advantage to be had for those looking to make some money this weekend.

BET: ZACK BAUN UNDER 10.5 TACKLES AND ASSISTS