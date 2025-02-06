Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are at the core of the Eagles' flourishing pass defense

Season-long dominance: From his first game in the NFL, Quinyon Mitchell proved he'd be a cornerstone of the Eagles' defense this season.

Cooper DeJean came on slowly and became a key piece: Philadelphia didn't fully integrate DeJean into the lineup until Week 6, and he is now one of the NFL's highest-graded cornerbacks.

Rookies often have targets on their backs, especially those in coverage. First-year defensive backs are supposed to be liabilities in their first seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are outliers.

Mitchell and DeJean, who were selected in the first and second rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, respectively, did not need much time to get up to speed in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit. They are already considered among the best at their positions ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Altogether, Philadelphia’s rookie duo has played 1,934 snaps this season, helping the Eagles' defense rank second in the NFL in snaps by rookie defensive backs in 2024. Snaps aren't always an indicator of a good player, but Mitchell and DeJean are producing at a high level.

Mitchell ranks eighth among cornerbacks in PFF overall grade (78.4), while DeJean’s 82.0 mark is tied for third. Among 60 qualifying rookie cornerbacks over the past six seasons, their PFF overall grades rank third and seventh, respectively. Their play heavily contributed to the Eagles having arguably the best defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a league-best -0.12 expected points added per play.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mitchell almost exclusively plays on the outside on the right side of the defense. He did not allow a touchdown in coverage until Week 16, despite starting the entire season, and has let up just two scores all year. Mitchell has also allowed just a 67.4 passer rating, ranking sixth lowest among 97 qualifying cornerbacks this season.

The Toledo product saved the best for last, upping his game for the postseason. His 83.7 PFF overall grade in the playoffs ranks second among 44 qualifying cornerbacks — and second among rookies over the past six postseasons.

Unlike Mitchell, DeJean needed time to break into the lineup. He played only eight snaps over Philadelphia’s first four weeks. That quickly became a thing of the past. He rarely left the field after the Eagles’ bye week and finished the season with 832 snaps on defense, 735 of which came in the slot. DeJean is now one of the NFL's best all-around slot defenders as a rookie.

Including the playoffs, he owns a 79.0 PFF coverage grade, tying with Mitchell for the sixth-highest mark in the league. Even though he has yet to record his first NFL interception, DeJean has not allowed a touchdown all year. And while the Iowa product is very good in coverage, he is even better as a run defender, highlighted by his 90.4 PFF run-defense grade, the second-best grade among qualifying cornerbacks.

While Mitchell and DeJean have different strengths and different roles and will face different challenges on Sunday, it is not hyperbole to say that the Eagles would not be playing in the Super Bowl without the breakout seasons of their two rookie defensive backs.