Real-time PFF grading for Super Bowl 59 — see the big game like never before

PFF is excited to bring in-game grading to Super Bowl 59, a long-awaited feature that lets you track data and grades in real-time as the biggest game of the year unfolds.

For the first time, you can follow along as our team of analysts grades every player on every play during live action. Then, view their initial evaluations for up to 90 minutes after the final whistle.

This groundbreaking feature offers a dynamic new way to experience the Super Bowl, giving you deeper insights into the game as it happens.

PFF is always looking for ways to elevate the experience for its members. While the most accurate grades come after our thorough All-22 film review and quality-control processes, we believe the immediacy of live data is valuable for fans who want to dive deeper during the action.

Are you curious about how a player graded on that game-changing play? Now, you can check initial grades while the action is still fresh. Want to track targets, tackles or pressures in real time? Our in-game grading and stats feature lets you do just that, with only a slight delay.

How Does It Work?

Our broadcast analysts will be working hard to deliver data as close to real-time as possible. Expect only a slight delay as the team tracks vast amounts of data and grades every play.

You’ll also get access to the initial grades after the game concludes before we lock it to begin our All-22 review process.

How Accurate is In-Game Grading?

Our initial play-by-play grading has proven to be about 93% accurate compared to the final grades. However, broadcast footage, even with replays, doesn’t show everything. That’s why our comprehensive grade reviews use All-22 film, which provides a full-field view and allows us to double-check key details like player alignment, responsibilities and off-ball actions.

Because one game is a relatively small sample, even a small correction can lead to a noticeable change in a player's 0-100 grade, especially for players who don't play every snap.

Our quality control team also catches any human errors from the first run of data collection. Common corrections include missed blocks, adjustments in coverage responsibilities or throws into far tighter windows than were visible on the broadcast feed.

This process ensures that the final grades you see the next day accurately reflect a player’s performance.

