NFL scores and recaps for every Week 16 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 16 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

DEN@LAC | HOU@KC | PIT@BAL | CLE@CIN | PHI@WAS | DET@CHI ARI@CAR | NYG@ATL | LAR@NYJ | TEN@IND | MIN@SEA | NE@BUF JAX@LV | SF@MIA | TB@DAL | NO@GB

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off Week 16 with a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Broncos entered the half with an 8-point lead, but it was all Chargers in the second half. Outside of a first-half interception, Justin Herbert was able to lead Los Angeles to three second-half touchdowns to pick up the important victory against a division rival.

The Chiefs remain an anomaly in the NFL this season, as they have yet to score more than 30 points in a game. They join the Giants, Raiders, and Patriots in that category, but the difference is stark: Kansas City is 14-1, while those other teams have a combined record of 7-35.

That’s the magic of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a crucial 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday, moving them closer to securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Despite battling an ankle injury, Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score, once again showcasing his resilience in a pivotal late-season matchup.

The Baltimore Ravens claimed a pivotal 34-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, pulling even in the AFC North standings at 10-5. Lamar Jackson spearheaded the Ravens’ effort with three touchdown passes, while Marlon Humphrey sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers missed an opportunity to clinch the division with the loss and now find themselves tied with Baltimore. Both teams have already secured playoff berths.

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame another obstacle in their playoff hurdle race, keeping their balance and moving to 7-8 with a 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati's defense enjoyed a second straight phenomenal performance, limiting Cleveland to -0.337 EPA per play and 3.8 yards per play while securing three takeaways. Ja'Marr Chase (six catches, 97 yards, six first downs, 84.8 PFF receiving grade) was stellar yet again, solidifying his All-Pro season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was not effective in Jameis Winston‘s place. The second-year quarterback went just 20-for-37 with 156 yards, two turnover-worthy plays and zero big-time throws. Thompson-Robinson earned a 44.3 passing grade, pending final review.

The Washington Commanders pulled off another dramatic, pixie dust-coated win by beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33.

Washington committed five turnovers, including two fumbles from Brian Robinson Jr. and two interceptions from Jayden Daniels, but still roared back down 13 in the second half. A drop from DeVonta Smith beyond the sticks on third down forced the Eagles to kick a field goal instead of running out the clock, which opened the door for Daniels to find Jamison Crowder for a go-ahead nine-yard touchdown.

The game changed drastically after Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion only 12 snaps in. That forced the Eagles to turn to Kenny Pickett, who didn't perform well. In his first extended action since Week 13 of last year, Pickett went 14-for-27 with 142 yards, one touchdown, one interception, one fumble lost, zero big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

The Detroit Lions rolled past the Chicago Bears, 34-17, to reach their first 13-win season in franchise history.

Even without David Montgomery, the Lions continued to find their rhythm on offense. Detroit compiled 473 total yards, 27 first downs and 0.309 EPA per play and 12 explosive plays.

Caleb Williams (28-for-42, 336 passing yards, two big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays) had an encouraging outing, but Chicago's offense didn't function well outside of him. The Bears averaged only 3.3 yards and -0.592 EPA per carry and scored a touchdown on one of three red-zone possessions.

The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 36-30, to pick up their first win over a team .500 or better since Week 3.

Chuba Hubbard trotted in from 21 yards out to give the Panthers another late-season victory. Hubbard was outstanding all day for Carolina, amassing 159 rushing yards on 26 carries with 103 yards after contact, two touchdowns, eight first downs and six missed tackles forced. The recent extension recipient posted a 90.5 PFF rushing grade, pending final review.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were also strong offensively — averaging 6.2 yards per play and picking up 24 first downs — but lost the turnover battle 2-to-0 and converted only 17% of fourth-down tries.

Michael Penix Jr.‘s first NFL start kept the Atlanta Falcons alive in their quest for a postseason berth. The first-round signal-caller didn't make any big-time throws or turnover-worthy plays in his team's 34-7 trouncing of the woeful New York Giants, but he did enough — albeit conservatively — to will Atlanta to its eighth win of the season.

The Falcons' defense and Drew Lock‘s two pick-sixes were the true catalysts for victory, however. Jessie Bates III and Matt Judon each found the end zone on interceptions, and Atlanta cruised to a win with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers remaining on the schedule.

One would think that a team not having to punt in a half is a key to victory. For the New York Jets, it was a death knell.

Each of the team's second-half possessions against the Los Angeles Rams ended in either a turnover on downs, a fumble or a missed field goal. The Rams did enough on offense, leaning on Kyren Williams, to pull out the 19-9 win in Week 16 — the team's fourth straight victory.

Who needs to pass when Jonathan Taylor is a one-man wrecking crew? Anthony Richardson attempted only 11 throws, while Taylor racked up 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.

The Indianapolis Colts then survived a late Tennessee Titans surge to remain in the playoff hunt, winning by a 38-30 score despite holding a 38-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

With 55 seconds remaining, on the first play of a potential game-tying or game-winning drive, the Seattle Seahawks‘ offense crumbled. Geno Smith hurled his pass toward D.K. Metcalf, and the Minnesota Vikings‘ Theo Jackson brought it in.

Smith's miscues, in tandem with Justin Jefferson‘s inevitable greatness and Andrew Van Ginkel‘s under-the-radar efforts, helped the Vikings keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North at 13-2. Minnesota claimed the 27-24 victory and, in turn, dealt a blow to Seattle's postseason hopes.

The Buffalo Bills extended their home winning streak to 10 games with a gritty 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Trailing 14-0 early, the Bills stormed back with 24 unanswered points before fending off a late Patriots rally to secure the win.

The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday with a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers was a key contributor for the Raiders, hauling in 11 passes for 99 yards. With the performance, Bowers became just the third rookie tight end in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Mike Ditka and Kyle Pitts. He now sits only 10 yards away from breaking Ditka’s 63-year-old record of 1,076 receiving yards set in 1961.

On the other side, Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. shone despite the loss, catching nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. His standout performance set a new franchise rookie record for receptions in a season with 73, surpassing Justin Blackmon's 2012 mark of 64.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a disappointing 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16, with untimely penalties proving costly in a pivotal playoff race matchup. Critical infractions at key moments stalled the 49ers' offensive drives and handed the Dolphins extra chances to capitalize.

The Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from playoff contention before their prime-time kickoff, but they continued their late-season surge with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

