NFL Week 16 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Houston Texans 19

The Chiefs remain an anomaly in the NFL this season, as they have yet to score more than 30 points in a game. They join the Giants, Raiders, and Patriots in that category, but the difference is stark: Kansas City is 14-1, while those other teams have a combined record of 7-35.

That’s the magic of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a crucial 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday, moving them closer to securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Despite battling an ankle injury, Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score, once again showcasing his resilience in a pivotal late-season matchup.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans (90.9)

DI Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (89.7)

DI Tommy Togiai, Houston Texans (85.5)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell hauled in six of his seven targets for 98 yards, one touchdown and five first downs before suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury. Three of his receptions went for 15 or more yards, with C.J. Stroud recording a perfect passer rating when throwing Dell's way.

