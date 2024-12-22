NFL Week 16 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 38, Tennessee Titans 30

Who needs to pass when Jonathan Taylor is a one-man wrecking crew? Anthony Richardson attempted only 11 throws, while Taylor racked up 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.

The Indianapolis Colts then survived a late Tennessee Titans surge to remain in the playoff hunt, winning by a 38-30 score despite holding a 38-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

DI Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (89.6)

T Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts (88.2)

S Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans (88.1)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Much of Jonathan Taylor's production came before contact — a positive for the Colts' offensive line. Although Taylor will receive most of the praise, Bernhard Raimann led the charge. The xth-year tackle earned an 85.9 PFF run-blocking grade on first review and was beaten on just two of his 48 run-blocking snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE