NFL Week 16 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 19, New York Jets 9

One would think that a team not having to punt in a half is a key to victory. For the New York Jets, it was a death knell.

Each of the team's second-half possessions against the Los Angeles Rams ended in either a turnover on downs, a fumble or a missed field goal. The Rams did enough on offense, leaning on Kyren Williams, to pull out the 19-9 win in Week 16 — the team's fourth straight victory.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

EDGE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams (85.6)

DI Tyler Davis, Los Angeles Rams (81.9)

T Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams (81.8)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie edge defender Jared Verse has established himself as the 2024 class' top pass rusher, securing another five quarterback pressures and recovering a fumble in this game. If his pressure total holds after reviews, Verse would have the fourth-most pressures in the NFL — behind only Chris Jones, Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE