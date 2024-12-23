NFL Week 16 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

The Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from playoff contention before their prime-time kickoff, but they continued their late-season surge with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary delivered a stellar performance, highlighted by Jourdan Lewis’ spectacular interception that saw him rip the ball away from Jalen McMillan in the end zone, erasing a Buccaneers touchdown and halting a potential comeback.

Targeted eight times on the day, Lewis allowed six catches but limited them to just three first downs. He also forced an incompletion and recorded a key defensive stop, capping off an impressive outing.

