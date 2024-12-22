NFL Week 16 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 34, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

The Baltimore Ravens claimed a pivotal 34-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, pulling even in the AFC North standings at 10-5. Lamar Jackson spearheaded the Ravens’ effort with three touchdown passes, while Marlon Humphrey sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers missed an opportunity to clinch the division with the loss and now find themselves tied with Baltimore. Both teams have already secured playoff berths.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS



S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens (89.8)



WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (85.7)



QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (84.4)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in six of his nine targets for a game-high 103 yards and five first downs. He was targeted on 37.5% of his routes and averaged an impressive 4.29 yards per route run. Flowers excelled on downfield targets, catching all four passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield for 91 yards.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE