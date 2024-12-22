NFL Week 16 Recap: Carolina Panthers 36, Arizona Cardinals 30

The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 36-30, to pick up their first win over a team .500 or better since Week 3.

Chuba Hubbard trotted in from 21 yards out to give the Panthers another late-season victory. Hubbard was outstanding all day for Carolina, amassing 159 rushing yards on 26 carries with 103 yards after contact, two touchdowns, eight first downs and six missed tackles forced. The recent extension recipient posted a 90.5 PFF rushing grade, pending final review.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were also strong offensively — averaging 6.2 yards per play and picking up 24 first downs — but lost the turnover battle 2-to-0 and converted only 17% of fourth-down tries.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers.- 93.0

OG Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers – 91.3

HB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers – 88.6

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Young's second-half turnaround got back atop the hill against Arizona's subpar defense. Last year's No. 1 overall pick completed 17-of-28 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns, four big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. Young added five carries for 67 yards and a score on the ground, picking up three first downs in the process.

