NFL Week 16 Recap: Green Bay Packers 34, New Orleans Saints 0

The Green Bay Packers ran, and ran some more, against the New Orleans Saints.

Nine players recorded a rushing attempt, and the team combined for 39 carries, 188 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Josh Jacobs helped his team find the end zone on its first three drives, and Green Bay never looked back. The 34-0 romp of the Saints on Monday Night Football — the NFL's first shutout this season — officially clinched a playoff spot for the 11-4 Packers.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

DI Khalen Saunders, New Orleans Saints (89.6)

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., Green Bay Packers (89.5)

S Zayne Anderson, Green Bay Packers (86.9)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

In his first career start, Packers safety Zayne Anderson secured his first interception and forced an incompletion on 32 coverage snaps. He didn't allow a single catch and didn't make any negative plays in run defense. The 2021 undrafted free agent played a very clean game.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE