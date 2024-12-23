NFL Week 16 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, Seattle Seahawks 24

With 55 seconds remaining, on the first play of a potential game-tying or game-winning drive, the Seattle Seahawks‘ offense crumbled. Geno Smith hurled his pass toward D.K. Metcalf, and the Minnesota Vikings‘ Theo Jackson brought it in.

Smith's miscues, in tandem with Justin Jefferson‘s inevitable greatness and Andrew Van Ginkel‘s under-the-radar efforts, helped the Vikings keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North at 13-2. Minnesota claimed the 27-24 victory and, in turn, dealt a blow to Seattle's postseason hopes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Theo Jackson, Minnesota Vikings (90.3)

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (84.1)

DI Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks (78.5)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Jefferson, after a quiet midseason stretch, has now scored five touchdowns in his past three games. He hauled in all three of his contested targets against the Seahawks and posted a game-high 85.9 PFF receiving grade.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE