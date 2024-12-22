NFL Week 16 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 24, Cleveland Browns 6

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame another obstacle in their playoff hurdle race, keeping their balance and moving to 7-8 with a 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati's defense enjoyed a second straight phenomenal performance, limiting Cleveland to -0.337 EPA per play and 3.8 yards per play while securing three takeaways. Ja'Marr Chase (six catches, 97 yards, six first downs, 84.8 PFF receiving grade) was stellar yet again, solidifying his All-Pro season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was not effective in Jameis Winston‘s place. The second-year quarterback went just 20-for-37 with 156 yards, two turnover-worthy plays and zero big-time throws. Thompson-Robinson earned a 44.3 passing grade, pending final review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals – 94.1

ILB Devin Bush, Cleveland Browns – 91.9

Dl Jowon Briggs, Cleveland Browns – 91.5

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bell only amassed seven total snaps, but he made a big impact nonetheless. The safety forced a fumble and made a tackle for loss on his lone run-defense snap. Likewise, on his five coverage snaps, Bell wasn't targeted.

BOX SCORE