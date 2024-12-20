NFL Week 16 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 34, Denver Broncos 27

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off Week 16 with a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Broncos entered the half with an eight-point lead, but it was all Chargers in the second half. Outside of a first-half interception, Justin Herbert was able to lead Los Angeles to three second-half touchdowns to pick up the important victory against a division rival.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The big guys inside don't usually get any acclaim, but that won't be the case here, as Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart deserves the recognition after his play Thursday. The 300-pounder played 27 total snaps and finished with three tackles and a stop against the run while occupying blocks and allowing Los Angeles' second-level defenders to make plays.

To round out his performance, Tart also picked up a pressure and two pass-rush wins that didn't result in a pressure.

