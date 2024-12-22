NFL Week 16 Recap: Detroit Lions 34, Chicago Bears 17

The Detroit Lions rolled past the Chicago Bears, 34-17, to reach their first 13-win season in franchise history.

Even without David Montgomery, the Lions continued to find their rhythm on offense. Detroit compiled 473 total yards, 27 first downs and 0.309 EPA per play and 12 explosive plays.

Caleb Williams (28-for-42, 336 passing yards, two big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays) had an encouraging outing, but Chicago's offense didn't function well outside of him. The Bears averaged only 3.3 yards and -0.592 EPA per carry and scored a touchdown on one of three red-zone possessions.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions – 88.0

Dl Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions – 85.0

S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions – 83.2

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Campbell had a sound all-around display to catalyze a big showing from Detroit's banged up defense. The second-year linebacker allowed five catches for 51 yards in primary coverage but also added four stops in the passing game. In the run game, Campbell recorded another stop and didn't miss a tackle.

BOX SCORE