NFL Week 16 Recap: Miami Dolphins 29, San Francisco 49ers 17

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a disappointing 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16, with untimely penalties proving costly in a pivotal playoff race matchup. Critical infractions at key moments stalled the 49ers' offensive drives and handed the Dolphins extra chances to capitalize.

Running back De’Von Achane powered the Dolphins to victory, amassing 191 yards from scrimmage. He turned 16 carries into 114 rushing yards, with just 29 of those yards coming after contact. While forcing only one missed tackle as a rusher, Achane benefited from excellent blocking, averaging 5.3 yards before contact per carry. As a receiver, Achane hauled in seven of his eight targets for 77 yards, including 67 yards after the catch, moving the chains five times.

