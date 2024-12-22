NFL Week 16 Recap: Washington Commanders 36, Philadelphia Eagles 33

The Washington Commanders pulled off another dramatic, pixie dust-coated win by beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33.

Washington committed five turnovers, including two fumbles from Brian Robinson Jr. and two interceptions from Jayden Daniels, but still roared back down 13 in the second half. A drop from DeVonta Smith beyond the sticks on third down forced the Eagles to kick a field goal instead of running out the clock, which opened the door for Daniels to find Jamison Crowder for a go-ahead nine-yard touchdown.

The game changed drastically after Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion only 12 snaps in. That forced the Eagles to turn to Kenny Pickett, who didn't perform well. In his first extended action since Week 13 of last year, Pickett went 14-for-27 with 142 yards, one touchdown, one interception, one fumble lost, zero big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OT Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles – 91.9

Edge Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders – 90.4

CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles – 90.3

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mailata continued his All-Pro season with another clean slate at Washington. The Eagles star didn't allow a single pressure on 40 pass-blocking snaps. Mailata also posted a stellar 89.9 run-blocking grade.

