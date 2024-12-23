NFL Week 16 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 19, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday with a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers was a key contributor for the Raiders, hauling in 11 passes for 99 yards. With the performance, Bowers became just the third rookie tight end in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Mike Ditka and Kyle Pitts. He now sits only 10 yards away from breaking Ditka’s 63-year-old record of 1,076 receiving yards set in 1961.

On the other side, Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. shone despite the loss, catching nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. His standout performance set a new franchise rookie record for receptions in a season with 73, surpassing Justin Blackmon's 2012 mark of 64.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers led the team in receiving with 99 yards, hauling in 11 of his 13 targets. Six of his receptions moved the chains, though his stat line could have been even more impressive if not for two dropped passes. Despite those drops, Bowers continues to solidify himself as one of the league’s premier options at tight end, averaging 2.54 yards per route run in this game.

For the season, Bowers is maintaining an impressive 2.03 yards per route run, ranking fifth among all tight ends.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE