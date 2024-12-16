NFL scores and recaps for every Week 15 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 15 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 15 with a 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Thursday night.

It was a defensive struggle throughout the game, as neither offense accumulated more than 310 total yards.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua was the most prolific player on offense Thursday night, finishing with seven receptions from eight targets for 97 receiving yards in addition to two carries for 11 rushing yards. Moreover, he forced a missed tackle and picked up two first downs.

The Dallas Cowboys notched their third win in four weeks by trouncing the Carolina Panthers 30-14.

Dallas' offense enjoyed a big afternoon, averaging 6.1 yards per play. In particular, the Cowboys continued their success on the ground, amassing 207 net rushing yards and seven explosive runs. Cooper Rush complemented that effort with three passing touchdowns and a 70.3 PFF passing grade, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young‘s late-season turnaround hit a bump in the road. The second-year quarterback committed three turnover-worthy plays and secured a measly 48.5 passing grade on first review.

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 13-1 with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns — only their second win by over 10 points this year.

Kansas City's defense was stifling, holding the Browns to -0.553 EPA per play and forcing four turnovers. Jameis Winston (17-for-26, 151 yards, three interceptions, three turnover-worthy plays) was eventually benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but Cleveland was limited to under 275 total yards.

The Chiefs weren't dynamic on offense, but they did enough to secure a victory — including securing eight explosive plays. Rookie Xavier Worthy made his impact felt with 48 receiving yards, 37 of which came after the catch, to go along with a rushing touchdown.

The Houston Texans upended the Miami Dolphins, 20-12, to move closer to winning the AFC South.

The Texans were powered by a stingy defensive performance, including securing three interceptions of Tua Tagovailoa and limiting Miami to 3.6 yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins' faint playoff hopes drew even thinner in a mistake-filled performance. Miami compiled eight penalties for 62 yards, and Tyreek Hill was limited to three catches for 43 yards on eight targets.

The Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams connection is flourishing, just a few months too late. Rodgers connected with his star teammate for two scores and 198 receiving yards, and the New York Jets earned only their second win since late September.

Mac Jones‘ two interceptions, including a game-ender hurled right at star cornerback Sauce Gardner, and the defense's consistently poor play didn't help the Jacksonville Jaguars overcome Rodgers' and Adams' star power, and New York claimed a 32-25 win.

A quarterback change to Spencer Rattler ignited the New Orleans Saints’ offense, but a dramatic comeback fell just short in a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

Rattler replaced the struggling Jake Haener in the second half and connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 1-yard touchdown as time expired, bringing the Saints within 1 point. However, Rattler’s 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, sealing the win for Washington.

The loss drops the Saints to 5-9, while the Commanders improve to 9-5.

The New York Giants are one step closer to securing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Baltimore Ravens are one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.

The Ravens handed the Giants their ninth straight loss by a 35-14 score behind five touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson. New York shuffled from quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was ruled out at halftime due to a concussion, to Tim Boyle, but the team's inefficiencies remained.

The Giants move to 2-12, while the Ravens now sit at 9-5 and stay in the hunt for a division crown with the AFC North-leading Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 37-27, to maintain their slim playoff lives at 6-8.

Cincy's defense was tremendous all afternoon, forcing a gaudy six turnovers — including a pick-six from Geno Stone and another near-touchdown fumble return from Jordan Battle. Altogether, the Bengals allowed only 5.1 yards per play and -0.139 EPA per play.

On the other hand, Will Levis displayed significant regression, committing three takeaways and being benched for Mason Rudolph. Tennessee's defense did have bright spots, though, including intercepting Joe Burrow twice and permitting only 5.7 yards per play.

Drake Maye did a lot right against the Arizona Cardinals, and yet, everything went wrong.

The New England Patriots‘ rookie quarterback completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts — including one big-time throw — for 202 yards and a score. He also threw an interception, although it was a perfect pass to wideout Kayshon Boutte, who coughed it up into the arms of a defender.

Those types of miscues haunted the Patriots, who fell to the Cardinals 30-17. Arizona running back James Conner crossed the century mark in rushing yardage and scored twice, and tight end Trey McBride led the team in receiving yardage (87) and receptions (nine).

The Denver Broncos secured a crucial 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, strengthening their grip on an AFC wild-card spot with a dominant defensive performance.

The Colts started strong, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but ultimately squandered a key opportunity to stay in the playoff race. A costly third-quarter mistake saw running back Jonathan Taylor drop the ball just before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown. Instead of extending their lead to 20-7, the ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback, leaving Indianapolis clinging to a 6-point lead.

From that point, the Colts unraveled, unable to recover as the Broncos capitalized on five forced turnovers.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dominated the Detroit Lions in Week 15, running roughshod against the Lions defense in a 48-42 shootout.

Buffalo’s offense was unstoppable, racking up 559 total yards and averaging 0.517 EPA per play. The Lions offense did its best to keep pace, but slow starts in both halves gave the Bills the cushion they needed.

Jared Goff threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns, including a surprising touchdown pass to offensive lineman Dan Skipper. However, despite the high-scoring effort, Detroit couldn’t close the gap.

With the loss, the Lions fall to 12-2, and the NFC’s top seed is now shared with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their game against the Steelers. Detroit still holds the tiebreaker due to a better conference record, but their path to securing the No. 1 seed has become more challenging.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a dominant 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, overcoming early mistakes to score 30 unanswered points in the second half. The Buccaneers piled up 505 total yards against the NFL's top-scoring defense, putting on an explosive offensive display.

Tampa Bay’s ground game shined with 222 rushing yards, making them just the second team this season to surpass 200 rushing yards against Los Angeles (joining Baltimore).

Much was made of A.J. Brown‘s relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts leading up to Week 15, but the two seemed to have cleared the air — if it even needed clearing.

The Philadelphia Eagles duo combined for eight receptions, 110 yards and a touchdown, helping the team take down the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-13.

The playoffs are now a certainty for Pittsburgh, but the AFC North will have to wait. The Steelers head to Baltimore next week, where a win over the Ravens would secure them a division title. The Eagles, also postseason-bound, head to Landover, Maryland, where a victory would earn them an NFC East crown.

The Green Bay Packers built an early lead behind running back Josh Jacobs and never looked back, cruising to a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite a late push from Seattle, Green Bay controlled the game from the start, rolling down the field easily on their opening drives.

Just like last year, Jordan Love appears to be playing his best football when it matters most. The Packers quarterback went 20-of-27 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, recording one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. His highlight came late in the game when he trusted No. 1 receiver Romeo Doubs to win a contested battle near the end line. Love delivered a perfect ball, and Doubs made one of the catches of the season.

It was a different story for Seattle. Quarterback Geno Smith started strong, completing 15 of his 19 passes for 149 yards, but he threw an interception and took three sacks. Smith ultimately left the game with a knee injury, and backup Sam Howell struggled in relief, completing just five of his 14 passes for 24 yards, with an interception and another turnover-worthy play.

