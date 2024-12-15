NFL Week 15 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 37, Tennessee Titans 27

The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 37-27, to maintain their slim playoff lives at 6-8.

Cincy's defense was tremendous all afternoon, forcing a gaudy six turnovers — including a pick-six from Geno Stone and another near-touchdown fumble return from Jordan Battle. Altogether, the Bengals allowed only 5.1 yards per play and -0.139 EPA per play.

On the other hand, Will Levis displayed significant regression, committing three takeaways and being benched for Mason Rudolph. Tennessee's defense did have bright spots, though, including intercepting Joe Burrow twice and permitting only 5.7 yards per play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Geno Stone, Cincinnati Bengals – 92.9

Dl T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans – 92.7

ILB Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans – 91.5

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Stone looked like the big-ticket free-agent acquisition that the Bengals landed this offseason. The safety ran back an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Stone's only other target was a four-yard catch.

BOX SCORE