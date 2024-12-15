NFL Week 15 Recap: New York Jets 32, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

The Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams connection is flourishing, just a few months too late. Rodgers connected with his star teammate for two scores and 198 receiving yards, and the New York Jets earned only their second win since late September.

Mac Jones‘ two interceptions, including a game-ender hurled right at star cornerback Sauce Gardner, and the defense's consistently poor play didn't help the Jacksonville Jaguars overcome Rodgers' and Adams' star power, and New York claimed a 32-25 win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams finished just shy of 200 yards receiving (198) and tallied 118 of his yards after the catch. It was Adams' highest total since 2021, and he also found the end zone twice. Although Adams dropped one target, his 90.8 PFF game grade — if it holds after reviews — would be his best mark since Week 3 of last season.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE