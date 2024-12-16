NFL Week 15 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 30, New England Patriots 17

Drake Maye did a lot right against the Arizona Cardinals, and yet, everything went wrong.

The New England Patriots‘ rookie quarterback completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts — including one big-time throw — for 202 yards and a score. He also threw an interception, although it was a perfect pass to wideout Kayshon Boutte, who coughed it up into the arms of a defender.

Those types of miscues haunted the Patriots, who fell to the Cardinals, 30-17. Arizona running back James Conner crossed the century mark in rushing yardage and scored twice, and tight end Trey McBride led the team in receiving yardage (87) and receptions (nine).

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

James Conner forced two missed tackles and racked up 110 rushing yards and two scores. He is on track to earn an elite 90.0-plus PFF rushing grade, pending reviews. Conner has not posted a sub-60.0 PFF game grade since Week 6.

