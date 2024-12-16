All
NFL Week 15 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40, Los Angeles Chargers 17

2YXDM53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Mark Chichester
Los Angeles Chargers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a dominant 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, overcoming early mistakes to score 30 unanswered points in the second half. The Buccaneers piled up 505 total yards against the NFL's top-scoring defense, putting on an explosive offensive display.

Tampa Bay’s ground game shined with 222 rushing yards, making them just the second team this season to surpass 200 rushing yards against Los Angeles (joining Baltimore).

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time!

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was at his brilliant best on Sunday afternoon, hauling in all nine of his catchable targets for 159 yards, two touchdowns and three first downs. He secured two of his three contested targets, and three of his receptions went for 15 yards or more.

Evans was targeted on a game-high 42.3% of his routes and averaged an impressive 6.12 yards per route run.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Buccaneers Chargers
Total points 40 17
Total offensive plays 67 48
Average EPA per play 0.239 -0.382
Total net yards 502 208
Avg yards per play 7.5 4.3
Total first downs 24 14
Rushing first downs 8 1
Passing first downs 13 10
Penalty first downs 3 3
Third-down efficiency 60% 17%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 7 4.8
Avg yards per drive 41.8 17.3
Avg points per drive 3.3 1.4
Red-zone posessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 10 6
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 67%

