NFL Week 15 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40, Los Angeles Chargers 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a dominant 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, overcoming early mistakes to score 30 unanswered points in the second half. The Buccaneers piled up 505 total yards against the NFL's top-scoring defense, putting on an explosive offensive display.

Tampa Bay’s ground game shined with 222 rushing yards, making them just the second team this season to surpass 200 rushing yards against Los Angeles (joining Baltimore).

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was at his brilliant best on Sunday afternoon, hauling in all nine of his catchable targets for 159 yards, two touchdowns and three first downs. He secured two of his three contested targets, and three of his receptions went for 15 yards or more.

Evans was targeted on a game-high 42.3% of his routes and averaged an impressive 6.12 yards per route run.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE