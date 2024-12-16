All
NFL Week 15 Recap: Denver Broncos 31, Indianapolis Colts 13

By Mark Chichester
The Denver Broncos secured a crucial 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, strengthening their grip on an AFC wild-card spot with a dominant defensive performance.

The Colts started strong, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but ultimately squandered a key opportunity to stay in the playoff race. A costly third-quarter mistake saw running back Jonathan Taylor drop the ball just before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown. Instead of extending their lead to 20-7, the ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback, leaving Indianapolis clinging to a 6-point lead.

From that point, the Colts unraveled, unable to recover as the Broncos capitalized on five forced turnovers.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Nik Bonitto sealed the game by intercepting a lateral pass from Adonai Mitchell intended for quarterback Anthony Richardson and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown. Beyond that splash play, Bonitto made his presence felt in the pass rush, recording one sack, two hurries and two additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure, all from 25 pass-rush snaps. He also contributed a defensive stop against the run, capping off a solid all-around performance.

  Colts Broncos
Total points 13 31
Total offensive plays 71 61
Average EPA per play -0.482 -0.354
Total net yards 255 193
Avg yards per play 3.6 3.2
Total first downs 18 12
Rushing first downs 7 3
Passing first downs 8 7
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-down efficiency 27% 35%
Fourth-down efficiency 18% 0%
Possessions 15 15
Avg plays per drive 5.2 4.9
Avg yards per drive 15.9 12.1
Avg points per drive 0.8 1.5
Red-zone possessions 2 3
Red-zone plays 3 5
Red-zone TDs 0 3
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%
