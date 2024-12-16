NFL Week 15 Recap: Denver Broncos 31, Indianapolis Colts 13

The Denver Broncos secured a crucial 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, strengthening their grip on an AFC wild-card spot with a dominant defensive performance.

The Colts started strong, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but ultimately squandered a key opportunity to stay in the playoff race. A costly third-quarter mistake saw running back Jonathan Taylor drop the ball just before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown. Instead of extending their lead to 20-7, the ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback, leaving Indianapolis clinging to a 6-point lead.

From that point, the Colts unraveled, unable to recover as the Broncos capitalized on five forced turnovers.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Nik Bonitto sealed the game by intercepting a lateral pass from Adonai Mitchell intended for quarterback Anthony Richardson and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown. Beyond that splash play, Bonitto made his presence felt in the pass rush, recording one sack, two hurries and two additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure, all from 25 pass-rush snaps. He also contributed a defensive stop against the run, capping off a solid all-around performance.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE