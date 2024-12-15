NFL Week 15 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 35, New York Giants 14

The New York Giants are one step closer to securing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Baltimore Ravens are one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.

The Ravens handed the Giants their ninth straight loss, by a 35-14 score, behind five touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson. New York shuffled from quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was ruled out at halftime due to a concussion, to Tim Boyle, but the team's inefficiencies remained.

The Giants move to 2-12, while the Ravens now sit at 9-5 and stay in the hunt for a division crown with the AFC North-leading Steelers.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman hauled in two touchdowns, his first time doing so in an NFL game, it was quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s work that propelled the Ravens. Jackson tossed four big-time throws in a game for the first time this season, and his PFF overall grade would have been even better if not for one turnover-worthy play.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE