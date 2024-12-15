NFL Week 15 Recap: Washington Commanders 20, New Orleans Saints 19

A quarterback change to Spencer Rattler ignited the New Orleans Saints’ offense, but a dramatic comeback fell just short in a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

Rattler replaced the struggling Jake Haener in the second half and connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 1-yard touchdown as time expired, bringing the Saints within 1 point. However, Rattler’s 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, sealing the win for Washington.

The loss drops the Saints to 5-9, while the Commanders improve to 9-5.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jayden Daniels might want a couple of plays back — an overthrown ball on a potential touchdown and an underthrown pass that could have set the Commanders up deep in scoring territory — but he still delivered a solid performance under center for Washington.

Daniels completed 25 of his 31 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added two big-time throws and avoided any turnover-worthy plays. Although he took eight sacks, he posted an impressive 92.9% adjusted completion percentage, making the most of his opportunities when he got the ball off.

For the season, Daniels boasts a 1.5% turnover-worthy play rate, the second-best mark in the NFL, trailing only veteran Russell Wilson.

He was particularly sharp from a clean pocket in this game, going 22-of-27 for 205 yards and both touchdowns. When kept free from pressure, Daniels recorded a 110.6 passer rating and earned a PFF passing grade above 80.0 on those dropbacks.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE