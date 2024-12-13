NFL Week 15 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 12, San Francisco 49ers 6

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 15 with a 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Thursday night.

It was a defensive struggle throughout the game, as neither offense accumulated more than 310 total yards.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua was the most prolific player on offense Thursday night, finishing with seven receptions from eight targets for 97 receiving yards in addition to two carries for 11 rushing yards. Moreover, he forced a missed tackle and picked up two first downs.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even in a loss, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was outstanding in his return from injury. Against the run, he totaled five tackles (three of which were deemed stops) and two assists, resulting in an impressive 2.4-yard average depth of tackle when defending the run. In coverage, Greenlaw allowed his only target to be caught for just a four-yard gain, resulting in another stop.

He only played 30 snaps, but certainly made his presence felt.

