NFL Week 15 Recap: Houston Texans 20, Miami Dolphins 12

The Houston Texans upended the Miami Dolphins, 20-12, to move closer to winning the AFC South.

The Texans were powered by a stingy defensive performance, including securing three interceptions of Tua Tagovailoa and limiting Miami to 3.6 yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins' faint playoff hopes drew even thinner in a mistake-filled performance. Miami compiled eight penalties for 62 yards, and Tyreek Hill was limited to three catches for 43 yards on eight targets.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins – 93.1

CB Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans – 92.3

ILB Henry To'oto'o, Houston Texans – 90.9

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Miami's defense performed well even in a losing effort, and Kohou powered that. The corner allowed two catches for zero yards on four total targets, forcing an incompletion and registering a stop in the process.

BOX SCORE