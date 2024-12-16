NFL Week 15 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

Much was made of A.J. Brown‘s relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts leading up to Week 15, but the two seemed to have cleared the air — if it even needed clearing.

The Philadelphia Eagles duo combined for eight receptions, 110 yards and a touchdown, helping the team take down the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-13.

The playoffs are now a certainty for Pittsburgh, but the AFC North will have to wait. The Steelers head to Baltimore next week, where a win over the Ravens would secure them a division title. The Eagles, also postseason-bound, head to Landover, Maryland, where a victory would earn them an NFC East crown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nolan Smith has struggled to live up to his first-round draft billing, but the second-year edge defender notched a career-high four quarterback pressures — including one sack — in the Eagles' Week 15 win. Smith also played 40-plus snaps for the third straight week.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE