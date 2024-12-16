NFL Week 15 Recap: Green Bay Packers 30, Seattle Seahawks 13

The Green Bay Packers built an early lead behind running back Josh Jacobs and never looked back, cruising to a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite a late push from Seattle, Green Bay controlled the game from the start, rolling down the field easily on their opening drives.

Just like last year, Jordan Love appears to be playing his best football when it matters most. The Packers quarterback went 20-of-27 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, recording one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. His highlight came late in the game when he trusted No. 1 receiver Romeo Doubs to win a contested battle near the end line. Love delivered a perfect ball, and Doubs made one of the catches of the season.

It was a different story for Seattle. Quarterback Geno Smith started strong, completing 15 of his 19 passes for 149 yards, but he threw an interception and took three sacks. Smith ultimately left the game with a knee injury, and backup Sam Howell struggled in relief, completing just five of his 14 passes for 24 yards, with an interception and another turnover-worthy play.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

If fans didn’t know who Edgerrin Cooper was before this game, they certainly do now. Cooper made a significant impact on Sunday Night Football, highlighted by a fourth-quarter interception that ended the Seahawks' comeback attempt.

He was targeted five times in coverage, allowing just one catch for 1 yard. Along with his interception, Cooper forced an incompletion and narrowly missed another pick earlier in the fourth quarter. His performance resulted in a 0.0 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage.

Cooper’s impact wasn’t limited to coverage — he also notched a tackle for loss against the run and recorded a sack and a quarterback hit on just three pass-rush snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE