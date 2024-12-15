NFL Week 15 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 21, Cleveland Browns 7

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 13-1 with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns — only their second win by over 10 points this year.

Kansas City's defense was stifling, holding the Browns to -0.553 EPA per play and forcing four turnovers. Jameis Winston (17-for-26, 151 yards, three interceptions, three turnover-worthy plays) was eventually benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but Cleveland was limited to under 275 total yards.

The Chiefs weren't dynamic on offense, but they did enough to secure a victory — including securing eight explosive plays. Rookie Xavier Worthy made his impact felt with 48 receiving yards, 37 of which came after the catch, to go along with a rushing touchdown.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs – 93.3

CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs – 91.1

S Bryan Cook, Kansas City Chiefs – 90.2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kansas City's defense swarmed Cleveland, and it all started with Chenal in the middle. The Chiefs linebacker made a tackle and forced a fumble in the run game. In the pass game, Chenal was not targeted once in primary coverage.

