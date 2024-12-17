NFL Week 15 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 15, Las Vegas Raiders 9

The Atlanta Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak in the ugliest of fashions. Offense was at a premium, as the 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders indicates. So, the Falcons turned to their defense and special teams.

Two interceptions, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked point-after try and one safety later, Atlanta was victorious. The Falcons, at 7-7, remain in the NFC South hunt, while the Raiders are in a battle with the Giants to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Kaden Elliss recorded a game-high four stops in run defense on only 18 run-defense snaps. It was a well-rounded showing by the Falcons linebacker, who also allowed only 17 yards in coverage and recorded two pressures as a pass rusher.

